Trinidad and Tobago, like many countries around the world, is facing a growing burden of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung disease. These chronic conditions account for over 62% of deaths, each year, with three quarters occurring in people under 70. Over half the country’s population has 3 or more risk factors, such as poor nutrition, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol and tobacco, placing them at greater danger of developing a chronic illness. The country’s experience shows that empowering and equipping communities to take charge of their health through prevention and self-management of chronic conditions is an effective way to build healthier populations and achieve health for all.

