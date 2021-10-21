Swedish 9mm m/40 Lahti Pistol Review

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Today we have a photo of one of my favorite guns that I own. This is a Steyr Model 1912. Sometimes this gun is referred to as a “Steyr Hahn” or “Steyr Hammer.” The Steyr Model 1912 has an interesting history in that it became a whole country adopted handgun very quickly, but was originally rejected. The Steyr Model 1912 was submitted for the Austrian military trial and rejected. When World War One began the Austrian government still found themselves without an official handgun besides the now outdated black powder revolvers. They needed something decent and better yet something homegrown. The possibility of import or export was pretty unlikely and at the very least not very efficient. So, the Steyr 1912 and its 9×23 Steyr cartridge were adopted.

