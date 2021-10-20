CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

2022 World Ag Expo Chairman Announced

agnetwest.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld Ag Expo recently announced Steve Wilbur as chairman of the 2022 event. A local cotton farmer, Wilbur also runs a dairy with his family, grows feed and multiple row crops. He has previously served as...

agnetwest.com

roundupweb.com

Larry's Seed & Ag Supply Announces Merger

Larry Signalness, Watford City, has been in the customs spraying service since his senior year in high school in 1975 when he started Larry's Spraying Service, He began spraying Fargo, Treflan and 2-4-D in the early days adding Roundup and many different chemicals for the next 25 years. In the...
WATFORD CITY, ND
agrinews-pubs.com

World Dairy Expo adapts with new event schedule

MADISON, Wis. — Dairy farmers adapt every day and now it’s World Dairy Expo’s turn. Beginning in 2022, World Dairy Expo will be held Sunday through Friday while remaining at its home in Madison, the Alliant Energy Center. This schedule change was made to improve efficiencies for all stakeholders, from exhibitors to attendees to event partners.
MADISON, WI
californiaagtoday.com

Fresno Chamber of Commerce Announces Ag Awards

Fresno Chamber is Proud to Announce the 2021 Ag Award Winners. This year’s expanded award platform will feature four honorees at the Ag Awards celebration on November 10th at PR Farms. The Fresno Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Fresno County Farm Bureau, is proud to announce the winners...
FRESNO, CA
wfxl.com

ABAC, Ag Expo reaches out to future farmers

With agriculture being a continuously evolving industry, the Sunbelt Ag Expo wanted to make sure to incorporate events geared towards future farmers. At the Expo, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College hosted an event for students from 6th through 12th grade to sign up to take different tests on the different fields of agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Sunbelt Ag Expo a Success

The Sunbelt Ag Expo this week reinforced what executive director Chip Blalock already knew – farmers and industry leaders were ready for an in-person show. This week’s 43rd annual farm show in Moultrie, Georgia educated attendees, reunited old friends and reminded the Southeast about agriculture’s importance. The three-day event was a success.
MOULTRIE, GA
southeastagnet.com

Sunbelt Ag Expo Farmer of the Year Announced

After having to cancel the 2020 show due to Covid-19, the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition is excited to be back this year. And the 43rdAnniversary of the show opened today at Spence Field in Moultrie, Ga. Crowned as North America’s Premier Farm Show and the largest Farm Show in America with...
MOULTRIE, GA
huntingdondailynews.com

Blue Juniata FFA Members attend World Dairy Expo

World Dairy Expo, the “Super Bowl of dairy cattle shows”, was held in Madison, Wisconsin, for the 54th annual showing. There were over 650 vendors in attendance, as well as visitors and exhibitors from all over the globe. The Blue Juniata FFA chapter set out on a 730-mile journey.. They...
MADISON, WI
capitalpress.com

Spokane Ag Expo returns in February, with restrictions

The Spokane Ag Expo will be full and in-person in February, but patrons and exhibitors will be required to prove their vaccination status or a recent negative COVID test. "I think we're all excited to get back," show director Melisa Paul told the Capital Press. "I think we're tired of the politics, we're tired of the situation that we're in. People are just ready to get back to business. We're going to create a really awesome, safe environment where we can cater to that."
SPOKANE, WA
agnetwest.com

Organic Demand Growth Pushing Need for Increasing Organic Production

The continued growth of organic demand is prompting a need to increase organic production. Organic sales hit a new record of nearly $62 billion in 2020, following an overall trend of yearly increases in sales value and volume. Food sales alone accounted for $56 billion of the total value of the organic sector. Co-Founder of the Organic Produce Network, Tonya Antle noted that shifting more conventional acreage into organic may be required to meet the increasing demand for organic products.
AGRICULTURE
Wave 3

Retired Marine gifted tractor at Sunbelt Ag Expo

Moultrie, Ga. (WALB) - When you think of farming, an image of a tractor likely comes to mind, but Tracy Robinson, a retired Marine who is now a farmer in Blakely, spent the first seven years of his work without one. One of the exhibitors at the Sunbelt Ag Expo,...
MOULTRIE, GA
AFP

No tilling, no chemicals in S.African farmer's revolution

It's spring in South Africa, and Danie Bester's tillers are rusting in a corner of his farm. Freshly-turned earth stretches for miles on other farms as his neighbours prepare their fields. "I'm still playing golf," said 37-year-old Bester. He might sound like Aesop's grasshopper, wasting away the spring days while the ants next door work.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Global Ag Productivity Growth Off Target for 2050 Demand

An annual report from Virginia Tech University shows agriculture is behind the pace of meeting the productivity needs of 2050. The 2021 Global Agricultural Productivity Report urges the acceleration of productivity growth at all production scales to meet consumers’ needs and address human and environmental well-being threats. Productivity growth remains the primary source of agricultural output growth globally.
AGRICULTURE
fb101.com

PLANT BASED WORLD EXPO RETURNS TO NEW YORK IN DECEMBER

Plant Based World Expo North America (PBW), the most anticipated plant-based event designed exclusively for a B2B audience, returns to New York on December 9-10, 2021 at the Javits Center. This event combines a world-class conference with an exhibition showcasing thousands of innovative plant-based products and brands from around the world, plus high-level networking and tasting opportunities. PBW is the only 100% plant based trade event for foodservice and retail professionals, distributors, investors, and manufacturers. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend.
AGRICULTURE
wfxl.com

Moultrie's 43rd Annual Sunbelt Ag Expo wraps up

After breaking the tradition of 42 consecutive shows, the Sunbelt Ag Expo was back this year after having to cancel last years due to COVID-19. From the directors, to the exhibitors, and all the visitors, the last three days were one for the books. Executive Director of the Ag Expo,...
MOULTRIE, GA
agnetwest.com

MSOB: Biological Materials for Arthropod Management in Organic Vegetables

Biological materials play an important part in integrated pest management, particularly in organic systems. Vegetable crops have a variety of arthropod pests that impact production, including different types of thrips, mites, aphids, and worms. UC Cooperative Extension Entomology and Biologicals Advisor Dr. Surendra Dara said there are multiple materials available to address arthropod pressures.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

Farm City Newsday Friday, 10-22-21

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show goes over the latest executive order from Governor Gavin Newsom, where California sits for the beginning of the 2022 water year, and biological approaches to pest management in vegetables. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, recipes, features and more.
AGRICULTURE
wtvy.com

Sunbelt Ag Expo opens with lots of new equipment, technology

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2021 Sunbelt Ag-Expo in Moultrie, Georgia is happening this week. That’s where farmers from across the nation will be gathered over the next couple of days. Lots of equipment, technology, and crowds of returning visitors. Organizers canceled last year and were eager to welcome people...
MOULTRIE, GA

