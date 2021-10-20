2022 World Ag Expo Chairman Announced

Plant Based World Expo North America (PBW), the most anticipated plant-based event designed exclusively for a B2B audience, returns to New York on December 9-10, 2021 at the Javits Center. This event combines a world-class conference with an exhibition showcasing thousands of innovative plant-based products and brands from around the world, plus high-level networking and tasting opportunities. PBW is the only 100% plant based trade event for foodservice and retail professionals, distributors, investors, and manufacturers. More than 3,000 people are expected to attend.
