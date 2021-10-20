2022 World Ag Expo Chairman Announced

The Spokane Ag Expo will be full and in-person in February, but patrons and exhibitors will be required to prove their vaccination status or a recent negative COVID test. "I think we're all excited to get back," show director Melisa Paul told the Capital Press. "I think we're tired of the politics, we're tired of the situation that we're in. People are just ready to get back to business. We're going to create a really awesome, safe environment where we can cater to that."

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO