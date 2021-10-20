Farm City Newsday Wednesday, 10-20-21

A probe of California’s unemployment benefits system reveals the state paid out at least $20 billion in fraudulent claims during the pandemic./ The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Vaccine Advisory Committee met yesterday to make a decision on approving the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11. / Alumni from Lowell High School in San Francisco are seeking an injunction to reverse the San Francisco School Board’s decision to end merit-based admission. / Many recent news reports have focused on shortages in the of nursing profession, but there haven’t been as many stories focused on doctors.

