In May, UW’s 49-year-old Germanics department was no longer, as its name changed to the department of German studies. The department’s original name was the department of German languages and literature and was given at the founding of UW in 1861, according to the department website. The second and most recent change, until this year, was to the department of Germanics in 1972.

