Religion

Rationally think through the argument

Citrus County Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod gave us the virus present in nature that grew to a pandemic. It was possibly amped up by a foreign power, but who knows. God also gave us brilliant scientists and researchers who devised a vaccine to overcome this virus. I’m saddened by my fellow Americans who have...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Whit

The Student Side: Arguments Worth Having

It’s very strange to me that in the present day when each of us needs to walk on eggshells, policing our speech and social media so carefully that the wrong word can see us expelled from our social circles, schools, and even our jobs, that such butcheries of discourse as the one that occurred last week can happen anywhere, let alone on a college campus.
COLLEGES
Holland Sentinel

Letter: The fallacy of 'Pandemic Pariah' argument

So, being unvaccinated against COVID-19 makes one a pariah; marginalizes one socially and economically; and denies one many of the freedoms available to the rest of us? So say David Nichols and Kaustav Misra in their opinion piece, “The ugly side of vaccination: The Pandemic Pariah” (Oct. 6). They compare the vaccination requirements imposed by the government and employers to racial discrimination and to “the ‘untouchable’ caste phenomenon.” The Nichols and Misra argument lacks intellectual and ethical integrity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
philosophynews.com

Deficit & Dependency II: The Dependency Argument

In response to the progressive proposals to provide new and expanded benefits to Americans, the right has made use of two stock arguments. The first is the deficit argument, which I addressed in my previous essay. The second is the Dependency argument. The gist of the Dependency argument is that if people get assistance or benefits of a certain sort, such as unemployment benefits or childcare, from the state, then they risk becoming dependent upon the state. Since this dependence is claimed to have negative consequences, such assistance and benefits should be limited or not provided. This can be seen as a utilitarian argument. There are numerous variations of this argument which tend to focus on specific alleged harms. For example, it might be contended that if unemployment benefits are too generous then people will not want to work. As a specific illustration, in April, 2020 Senator Lindsey Graham argued that public financial relief for the coronavirus would incentivize workers to leave their jobs. Other alleged harms include damage to the moral character of the recipients of such benefits and, on a larger scale, the creation of a culture of dependency and a culture of entitlement. While this argument is passionately advanced by many on the right, there are two main issues that need to be addressed. The first is whether the argument is being made in good faith. The second is whether the argument is a good one from a logical standpoint. Bad faith argumentation can occur in a variety of ways. One way is for a person to knowingly use fallacies or rhetoric as substitutes for good reasoning. Interestingly, a person can use fallacies and rhetoric in good faith when they do so unintentionally. In such cases, they are using bad logic in good faith. Another way is for a person to use premises they believe are untrue. Naturally, a person can make untrue claims in good faith—they do not realize their claims are untrue. Another way a person can argue in bad faith is to. . .
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

Steven Pinker on Rationality

In a new book, Pinker provides clear and useful explanations of logic, probability, and other tools for critical thinking. But his explanation of irrationality focuses on motivated reasoning and myside bias. Overcoming irrationality could gain from motivational interviewing and political action, not just critical thinking. The world seems awash with...
FACEBOOK
#Americans
psychologytoday.com

The Maddening Inconsistency of Human Rationality

We tend to have more accurate beliefs about the immediate physical zone around us. Less so about the world beyond our immediate experience. Human reasoning is often more swayed by winning an argument than representing reality. Our intuitions, emotions, cognitive biases, and generally abysmal grasp of scientific and statistical thinking...
MENTAL HEALTH
Colorado Springs Independent

Opinion: The stem cell argument

The news could have been worse, but it was bad enough. We got the message from my 6-year-old’s elementary school on Thursday night that he might have to be quarantined because of a possible COVID infection in his first-grade class. The next day, we hear that the quarantine would, in...
SCIENCE
baconsrebellion.com

Climate Rationality Preached in a UVA Pulpit

Efforts to rapidly expand our reliance on wind and solar generation for electricity, while at the same time closing baseload natural gas generation with similar haste, makes no sense economically. “The only explanation for that policy is you want to shut down the economy.”. Another voice of reason has emerged...
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Oct. 29

The worst of the pandemic seemed to be behind us when COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. But over the past year, the battle against the disease has continued. A new, fast-spreading variant hit the country at the same time vaccination rates slowed, causing COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to skyrocket back up over the summer. As a result, many U.S. officials have introduced COVID vaccine mandates to help keep citizens safe. In several major cities, including New York City, proof of vaccination is required just to enter most indoor spaces, and various companies have started to require vaccinations for employees, aided by orders from President Joe Biden. Soon, a new vaccine policy will affect hundreds of thousands of people, and it goes into effect in just a few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Judge tells court ‘we’re getting all kinds of threats’ for prosecuting pro-Trump Capitol rioters

A federal judge said colleagues have received threats for presiding over cases related to the 6 January attack on the US Capitol.During a hearing on 22 October, US District Judge Reggie Walton excoriated defendants who continue to falsely believe that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, the baseless narrative that fuelled the attack, and those who continue to defend their attempt to threaten lawmakers to overturn the results.“It bothers me that she would try to associate herself with that type of violence,” Judge Walton said during a hearing for Capitol riot defendant Lori Vinson. “Then she goes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Deseret News

Opinion: If you’re not vaccinated and think you’re winning, think again

It can be easy to become numbed to the magnitude of the losses that COVID-19 has wrought. But we must not. Officially, over 734,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — more Americans than the military fatalities in WWI, WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam combined. In another grim milestone, American deaths from COVID-19 now exceed American deaths due to the influenza pandemic of 1918 (675,000 deaths). The true number of deaths is likely even higher.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Americans among most dissatisfied in the world and majority want overhaul of politics, health and economy

Americans are among the most dissatisfied with their government, according to a new survey of advanced countries by the Pew Research Centre. Eighty-five per cent of adults in US who were surveyed wanted significant changes in their political system, while 76 per cent wanted changes to the healthcare system and 66 per cent wanted major changes in the economy.The survey, which was conducted across 17 advanced economies in February 2021, comes as countries across the world grapple with the Covid pandemic, and shows the impact of the coronavirus crisis on attitudes toward democracy and social reform.“A median of 56% believe...
U.S. POLITICS

