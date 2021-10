It's again time to vote for The Panama City News Herald Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct.11-Oct. 16. Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by area coaches during the week. Voting begins each Monday at noon and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. The winner will be posted at newsherald.com/sports on Friday afternoon and in Saturday's print edition of the News Herald.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO