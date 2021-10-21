CAW Architects designs colourful Google office near Palo Alto

14/10/2021 - Just as Lapitec was born as an evolution of the material that has built the history of architecture and design over the centuries, the stand the company is presenting at Cersaie 2021 becomes a tribute to one of the symbolic buildings of our culture. For its design, Didonè Comacchio Architects drew inspiration from the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, a monument to Italian rationalism in the EUR district of Rome, with its identical rows of columns and arches. From traditional indoor and outdoor surfaces, including ventilated facades in the Meridio finish, a new feature for Cersaie 2021, to use in the world of interior design, bathrooms and kitchens with Lapitec Chef. In a video interview with archiproducts, Architect Devvy Comacchio, founder of the Didonè Comacchio studio, talks about the concept of the stand and the collaboration with the Venetian brand.

