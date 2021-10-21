Doc Rivers, Sixers assess Tyrese Maxey as a starter in win over Pelicans

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers went into their season opener on Wednesday at the New Orleans Pelicans with a new point guard: young Tyrese Maxey.

With Ben Simmons suspended and Shake Milton injured, coach Doc Rivers handed the keys to the second-year guard, and he finished with 20 points on 8-for-14 shooting while knocking down two 3s. He also pulled down seven rebounds in a 117-97 win over the Pelicans.

While Maxey only had five assists and struggled a bit on defense, Rivers will take this performance from the young guard.

“He was great,” said Rivers. “I thought early on, he made some tough plays, got too deep, which he’ll learn. I thought he got in to try and create instead of finding guys, but I thought overall in the first half, I didn’t like how we moved the ball. Second half, I thought the ball started hopping.”

The Sixers had 13 assists in the first half compared to 11 in the second half, but the ball was definitely moving more after halftime. It was a solid performance that led to the bench unit leading the way to a win and Seth Curry and Furkan Korkmaz getting involved.

“You can always tell,” Rivers added. “Seth had three buckets in the second half. In the first half, I think he had two attempts. If you look at any team, if the shooters don’t have a lot of shots, then the ball’s not moving. It’s pretty easy to see that and that what we talked about at halftime.”

The Sixers shot 37.5% from the floor in the second quarter as their double-digit lead disappeared and they went into the half tied. A talk in the locker room helped fix everything.

“The first quarter was fine and then in that second quarter, the ball started sticking more,” said Embiid. “We started taking more tougher shots. The point of emphasis starting with that third quarter was just to share the ball. Go back to what we do best as a team and it worked out well.”

At the end of the day, Maxey is not concerned. He ended up shooting the ball well, so he had a typical Maxey game. The other side of being a point guard will come. He just needs to continue to grow.

“My performance doesn’t really matter,” he stated. “We won the game. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters. I think I did as much as I can to help my team win and we came out victorious.”

As far as handling the pressure of being the point guard on a team that is still chasing a championship, Maxey is again not concerned. As long as the Sixers continue to win.

“Honestly, the only thing I thought about going into this game was winning,” he finished. “I just wanted to do whatever I could, as solid as I could to help my team win. We won the game and that’s all that matters.”

The Sixers are home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!