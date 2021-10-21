CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

U.S. Medical Device Outsourcing Market – Exclusive Report on the Latest Trends and Opportunities in the Market

By TMR Research
Medagadget.com
 5 days ago

The increasing demand for medical devices is estimated to bring lucrative opportunities in the U.S. medical device outsourcing market. Further increasing requirement for cost containment is also fueling demand opportunities in the market. Various benefits such as concentration on the organizational core competencies and reduced production cost are also anticipated to...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

U.S. Influenza Vaccine Market To Surpass US$ 8.6 Billion By 2027 – Coherent Market Insights | Sanofi Pasteur, Seqirus Vaccines Ltd

The easy availability of diverse vaccines, such as live-attenuated vaccines, adjuvanted inactivated vaccines pandemic influenza vaccines, and seasonal influenza vaccines are expected to boost the U.S. influenza vaccine market growth. Due to significant R&D, the transition from trivalent to quadrivalent vaccination formulations to provide improved protection from flu strains is a prominent factor that is expected to propel the U.S. influenza vaccines market growth during the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Hospital Beds Market to Surpass $ 5.6 Billion, Globally by 2027 at a CAGR 6.2% | Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Getinge AB

In recent years, hospital beds have seen an extensive amount of change with the introduction of new technologies like electronic tracking systems and hospital bed rails. These safety devices are useful in preventing entrapment under the patients during surgeries, ensuring secure patient care and saving costs in the process. These innovative features of modern bed rails and other safety devices help in reducing the incidence of accidental entrapment of patients. The use of safety devices like bed rails and other such devices can also reduce pressure on the spine, thereby leading to reduced pain levels experienced by the patients during surgery.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Smart Inhalers Market Report | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

Smart inhalers refer to the futuristic devices that enable the easy tracking of the consumption amount/volume of medicines prescribed to asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients through inherent sensors or normal inhalers or nebulizers with clip-on sensors attached externally. Smart inhalers are garnering increased prominence across the globe owing to their many potential benefits over conventional devices, chiefly in terms of tracking drug intake with the help of digital data gathered from the sensor and alerting patients through timely notifications.
CELL PHONES
Medagadget.com

Bacillus Coagulans Market growth is going great in 2021, Can the growth sustain? | Players Ganeden, Sabinsa, Mitsubishi, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Syngen Biotech, Microbax

Bacillus coagulans is a type of bacteria available in fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi, and yogurt. It is a beneficial bacteria known as a probiotic and may promote health and protect against infections. It is used to improve the immune system and to treat diarrhea and constipation. It also improves the quality of life and decreases bloating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and the number of bowel movements in people with diarrhea-predominant IBS.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Trends#Medical Devices#Market Competition#Outsourcing
Medagadget.com

Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope Market To Surpass US$ 130.2 Million Threshold By 2026 – Coherent Market Insights | Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Iridex Corporation

Ophthalmoscopy is a routine exam done to examine the inside of the back of the eye, also known as the fundus or the posterior segment. The process is indirect as the fundus is viewed through a hand held condensing lens. Indirect ophthalmoscope provides a wider view of the eye. It also allows a better view of the fundus of the eye, even if the lens is clouded by cataracts. An indirect ophthalmoscope can be either monocular or binocular. Indirect ophthalmoscopes are important for diagnosis and treatment of retinal tears, holes, and detachments.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Intraoperative Imaging Market To Surpass US$ 3,868.3 Million By 2027 – Coherent Market Insights | Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic PLC., Koninklijke Philips NV

In addition to reducing the amount of surgery required, using new intraoperative imaging techniques offers a number of significant advantages. For one thing, these newer systems require less time in recovery, which reduces both the amount of time spent in the hospital and the cost of the treatment as well. In addition to these time and cost savings, these new generation vascular-imaging systems provide more accurate image results and improved visualization. For example, ultrasound-based visualization technologies such as computed tomography (CT) scanner systems and vascular-netting tools provide images with greater depth and a much higher resolution than earlier methods, such as endometrial angiography and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Newer technology also offers the opportunity to standardize the administration of anesthesia, which can ultimately reduce the number of mistakes made during surgery.
Medagadget.com

Life Cell Imaging Market To Surpass US$ 9.2 Billion Threshold By 2025 Globally – Coherent Market Insights | Leica Microsystems, Carl Zeiss AG

Live-cell imaging is the study of living cells using time-lapse microscopy. Cell imaging has emerged as new techniques are being introduced such as high throughput microscopy, intra-vital microscopy, light sheet microscopy, and environmental scanning electron microscopy. Life cell imaging use recombinant plasmid systems, fluorescent dyes, and fluorophore labelled molecules for imaging expression, co-localization, transport, and degradation in either living or fixed cells. Furthermore, cellular structures/functions can be detected visually using methods such as wide-field fluorescence and fluorescence resonance energy transfer microscopy.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Smart Card in Healthcare Market | Know the Emerging Trends across the Market

Smart cards assist healthcare workers in maintaining the efficiency of patient care and privacy safeguards. These cards also allow for the safe storage of information about a patient’s medical history and instantly access the information while also facilitating the provision to update if required. This reduces the risk of healthcare frauds, hence boosting the market growth. The rising adoption of contactless smart cards because of their advantages over contact-based smart cards and no requirement of a reader is expected to boost the segment growth. They work using NFC technology or radio frequencies, which establishes wireless communication between the smart card and wherever it is intended to use.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Medagadget.com

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market climbs above, as a positive global trend in 2021 | Top Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN N.V., Becton Dickinson and Company

Seattle, United States: According to a new research report published by Stratagem Market Insights on “In-Vitro Diagnostics Market” with 100+ pages of analysis on global business Strategy taken up by key and emerging market players and delivers know-how of the current market development, competitive landscape, technologies, market drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint, and status. The provided information and stats are based on market structure, share, and size. The In-Vitro Diagnostics Market report evaluates the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Animal Health Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Companies, and Research Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Animal Health Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global animal health market reached a value of US$ 48.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. Animal health includes an integration of numerous facilities for monitoring and providing adequate animal care to avoid disease outbreaks. Regular animal health supervision is necessary to maintain animal well-being as healthy livestock ensures a safe food supply and stable consumer prices. Efficient control and prevention are significant in reducing the risk of spreading zoonotic diseases among humans and other animals, which is escalating the demand for animal health management solutions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

(PDF) What you need to know about Liquid Biopsy Market: Here are some important data availed in this report | 2021-2028 | Illumina, Inc., Roche AG, Natera, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Increasing incidence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the global biopsy devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women, along with 49,290 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. Moreover, approval and launch of new products are also expected to aid in the growth of the market. For instance, in October 2021, Quanterix Corporation received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Simoa phospho-Tau 181 (pTau-181) blood test as an aid in the diagnostic evaluation of Alzheimer’s disease.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

The Swine Diagnostic Testing Market To Grow On An Innovation Revealing Spree

The Swine Diagnostic Testing Market is slated to witness an exhilaration In Upcoming Years. The current situation calls for creating value and novel services for numerous stakeholders through innovation and acquisition of capabilities for rapidly adapting to the altering circumstances. As such, the profoundness of transformation concerning organizations’ and businesses’ activities, competencies, processes, and models is expected to be seen all through in the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

The Cosmetic Threads Market To Witness Steadfast Growth

Cosmetic threads are used for gently lifting sagging facial skin to obtain a smoother and more youthful experience. This treatment is less invasive and can minimize sagging more easily and with less risk than traditional methods. Thread lifts have recently emerged because many people want facelifts, but find these too expensive. Competition among manufacturers has increased with rising availability of various brands. They provide a broad portfolio of cosmetic threads and combine the right products with technical support and continual innovation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Medagadget.com

Innovation-Based Stability To Keep The Mass Spectrometry Market Going

Mass spectrometry is a technique which is used in the identification of various types of chemical present in the sample. It is also used in the quantification of amount of specific chemical in the sample. Mass spectrometry is very common technique in analytical laboratories which helps in the study of biological and chemical properties of compounds. In life science area, mass spectrometry is primarily involved in the characterization and sequencing of proteins. It identifies and quantities crucial proteins involved in disease and altered phenotypes and recognized diagnostic biomarkers for treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Ureteral stents Market To Surpass US$ 564.4 Million By 2028 | HydrUStent, LDA, UROMED Kurt Drews KG, Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd

During the forecast period, the rising frequency of urological and liver diseases is projected to result in a significant demand for the global ureteral stents market. According to the research released by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in October 2018, urolithiasis affects between 1 and 19 percent of India’s population. Moreover, an increase in the demand for kidney transplant operations is projected to contribute to the global ureteral stents market expansion. According to the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, about 89,823 knee replacement operations were conducted globally in 2016, up 6.5 percent from 2015.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Pyrazinamide Market to Surpass $ 163.1 Million, Globally , At a CAGR of 4.6% Forecast by 2028 | Pure Chemistry Scientific, LGM Pharma, TCI, HBCChem

Global Pyrazinamide Market, by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, by Patient Type (Adult and Pediatric), and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa), is estimated to be valued at US$ 143.9 million as of 2020 and is expected to propel a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Patient Temperature Management Systems Market to surpass USD 4.8 billion, Globally At a CAGR 2.5% Forecast by 2027 | 3M Company, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC, C.R. Bard

Patient temperature management system is used to manage the temperature of the patient by monitoring the temperature to determine the need for additional monitoring or cooling. The system aims to maintain the patient’s temperature at a normal level between 36.5 degree Celsius and 37.5 degree Celsius. The system helps maintain and regulate body temperature of the patient in recovery rooms, operating theaters, intensive care units, and other areas of the hospitals.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

US Biochip Products and Services Market to Reach USD 11,151.8 Million, Globally at a CAGR 10.1% Forecast by 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Affymetrix

A biochip is a bio-microarray gadget utilized for the examination of huge scope genomics, proteomics, and useful genomics. It discovers application in clinical exploration, diagnostics, drug advancement, toxicology studies, and patient choice for clinical preliminaries. The U.S. biochip products and services market was valued at US$ 5,161.8 Mn in 2020...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Aneurysm Clips Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2021 – 2028)

Clipping is the way of treating an aneurysm through placing a tiny metal clip around the aneurysm’s neck. Surgical management of aneurysms with aneurysm clips is a procedure that is well-established. Aneurysm clips have underwent several changes, in both their mechanisms’ intricate design and materials. There are currently four major designs of clips available within the market such as the McFadden Vari-Angle, Sugita, Yasargil, and Sundt Slim-Line, type clips. Clipping surgery could be carried out for most types of aneurysm, including unruptured and ruptured aneurysms. It could even be performed over difficult to treat aneurysms, including those having a wide neck over the base. The OpenMind project, involving 9 European partners around six varied countries, in September 2018, developed first process of production using Fiber-Reinforced Plastics (FBR) that can produce minimally invasive customized medical devices which are used during surgeries that are MRI guided. Amongst the devices manufactured using the latest production facility are aneurysm clips, puncture needles, and catheters. Neos Surgery (Barcelona, Spain), in 2016, in collaboration with Institut für Verbundwerkstoffe GmbH and Advanced Engineering & Technologies GmbH, designed a plastic clip, an alternative for metal clips for treating aneurysms. Plastic clip enables checkups post-surgery through and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) scans, which is impossible using metal clips.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy