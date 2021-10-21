CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans should back pursuit of tax cheats

Lebanon Democrat
 5 days ago

Senate Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a revised proposal that would require banks to submit additional information to the Internal Revenue Service on all accounts with more than $10,000 in annual deposits or withdrawals, excluding wages. That’s a good idea that conservatives should support. Such a proposal could help close...

Washington Examiner

Democrats' bank-spying proposal is not about wealthy tax cheats — it's about you

This weekend, Binyamin Appelbaum argued in the New York Times that Republicans, in opposing the Democrats' proposal to monitor bank accounts with certain minimum transactions, are abetting tax evasion. The IRS, he notes, has recently estimated that nearly half of all income not reported independently on W-2 or 1099 forms...
AFP

Democrats mull tax on assets of US billionaires

US President Joe Biden's Democratic allies are considering imposing a tax on the wealthiest Americans, a longstanding goal of the political left that could finally be enacted to pay for a massive social spending plan. The social spending plan is one of two bills Biden has proposed that have become planks of his presidency, the other being an infrastructure proposal worth around $1.2 trillion.
The Heartland Institute

Can Tax Cheats Fund Biden’s Spending?

The Biden Administration is proposing tougher tax enforcement to help pay for the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package. Collecting legally owed taxes is a laudable goal, but politicians have historically discounted the compliance costs of taxes. History may be repeating itself. The most controversial enforcement proposal involves banks and other...
Washington Post

The GOP rebrands itself as the party of tax cheats

Once upon a time, Republicans portrayed themselves as the party of small government and family values. Recently, though, GOP leaders have been cobbling together a new coalition, welcoming insurrectionists, white-nationalist tiki-torchers and people who think Bill Gates is trying to microchip them. The latest recruit to the Big Tent? Tax...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Michael Hiltzik: The IRS wanted a new tool to go after tax cheats. Republicans and bankers blocked it

Here's a handy rule for anyone struggling to decode policy debates in Washington: If the GOP is throwing a fit about something, you can be sure their complaints are bogus. Latest case in point: a provision in the Build Back Better bill, the Biden administration's omnibus spending package, that would give the Internal Revenue Service more of the information it needs to crack down on tax cheats.
Seattle Times

Democrats scale back a tax crackdown plan

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Tuesday, bowing to an aggressive lobbying campaign by the banking industry and pushback from Republicans, scaled back a Biden administration plan for the Internal Revenue Service to try to crack down on tax cheats. The new proposal, which would help pay for the expansive social...
News-Herald.com

IRS, banks already work to catch tax cheats | Editorial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi likes to keep an eye on things. Well, us. She likes to keep an eye on us — especially what we’re doing with the money in our bank accounts. Pelosi is what happens when the “keep your eyes on your own paper” kid grows up never having learned her lesson.
AFP

As US debt limit looms again, calls intensify for reform

The US government is once again nearing the limit on how much debt it can take on, a familiar deadline that will force the country's political elite into high-stakes negotiations over averting a default. The world's largest economy has never failed to meet a debt payment before, and though standoffs like these have become familiar in Washington, Democrats and Republicans are expected to eventually reach a compromise before the limit may be reached in December. The looming deadline comes as Democrats appear near an agreement to unilaterally pass a social services spending plan backed by President Joe Biden, as well as an infrastructure bill that has attracted some Republican support. But calls are growing to put an end to the legal limit, with several economists saying the brinksmanship is unnecessary and potentially damaging.
FOXBusiness

Republicans slam 'out of touch' SBA for dodging questions on tax hikes

Republican lawmakers took aim at the Small Business Administration on Thursday, slamming one of the agency's top officials for refusing to answer questions about how a slew of proposed tax hikes could affect small businesses nationwide. In a letter to SBA Administrator Isabella Guzman, 13 Republicans criticized Mark Madrid, associate...
KFOX 14

A look inside the proposed tax on billionaires

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Democrats are looking for money from the very highest earners with a billionaires' tax that would help raise revenue for President Joe Biden's social spending plan. Reports of the proposal emerged after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said she would not support raising certain taxes on corporations or...
WHEC TV-10

NYS Senate Republicans trying to stop gas tax hike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A group of New York State Senate Republicans is trying to stop a controversial bill that would increase taxes on gas, saying the price at the pumps is high enough. Back in April, News10NBC reported that the bill would have New Yorkers paying 55 cents more...
leedaily.com

IRS Is Sending Checks To Millions Of Americans Starting Friday

The advanced child tax credit payment for October is all set to go out to qualified parents. Here’s what you need to do in case your payment is already sent but the same isn’t showing up. The October installment of the advanced child tax credit is scheduled to be sent to bank accounts through direct deposit and mail on Friday.
Citizen Tribune

Congress backs off major tax concerns for farmers

While much is still unknown about what tax changes may or may not be included in any Congressional tax legislation this year, it appears most of the scary stuff for farmers is off the table as the country heads toward Halloween. “What has come to light is that a lot...
Rogersville Review

Republican leaders push back against global business tax

(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers are pushing back against the Biden administration's plan to join a global compact implementing a tax on U.S. corporations regardless of where they operate. One hundred and thirty six136 countries agreed Friday to implement a global business tax, and G-7 finance leaders agreed to...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What's a 'wealth tax' and how would it work?

To help pay for his big economic and social agenda, President Joe Biden is looking to go where the big money is: billionaires.Biden never endorsed an outright “wealth tax” when campaigning last year. But his more conventional proposed rate hikes on the income of large corporations and the wealthiest Americans have hit a roadblock.That leaves a special tax on the assets, not the income, of billionaires being proposed by a Senate Democrat as a possible vehicle to help pay for child care, universal pre-kindergarten, child tax credits, family leave and environmental initiatives.Biden has vowed that his programs will not...
