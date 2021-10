The Youngstown State men's golf team will continue its fall schedule on Monday when it begins play in the Dayton Flyer Invitational at NCR Country Club in Kettering, Ohio. The Penguins are coming off a season-best second-place finish at the Bucknell Invitational on Tuesday. YSU's three-round team score of 847 ranks as the second-lowest 54-hole performance in program history. The Guins' first-round 276 at the event ranks as the third-lowest 18-hole score in school history. Four Penguins placed in the top 20 as junior Cole Christman led the way with a career-best fifth-place finish. Christman's career-best three-round 208 (67-73-68) is tied for the third-lowest individual 54-hole score in program history.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO