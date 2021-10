Liquid chromatography is an established technique used to separate various complex samples from their components, and is undisputedly among the two most widely applied methods for identifying and isolating micro-organisms from seawater samples. The first step of this process is the separation of the sample’s primary and secondary components by using a solid phase extraction system. This separation requires several steps, including the precipitation of suspended solids on the semi-permeable surfaces of the columns used in the process. Next, the mobile phase is passed through a column that uses adsorption to trap the suspended molecules. The final step of the process is the separation of the particulates in the final column by the use of a carbon dioxide focused ionization lock. Liquid chromatography can be used in many scientific studies involving biological and chemical processes.

