High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market in 2021 – Detailed Analysis Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Antibiotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global antibiotics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global antibiotics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. Antibiotics refer to the group of medicines, such as fluoroquinolone, penicillin, cephalosporin, etc., that mitigate the growth of microorganisms, prevent reproduction of parasites, and reduce serious problems of bacterial infections. They are preferably taken orally in the form of pills, liquids, tablets, and capsules. Antibiotics are also available in sprays, creams, ointments, and lotions, which are applied directly to the skin to heal specific acne and other skin diseases. Moreover, antibiotics can be delivered intravenously (IV) or through injection for severe infections.
