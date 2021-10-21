CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market in 2021 – Detailed Analysis Report

By TMR Research
Medagadget.com
 5 days ago

The high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market is projected to experience significant growth opportunities. This market growth can be attributed to the rising use of the high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and the growing prevalence of cancer. In addition to this, rapid growth in the targeted therapies is likely to accelerate...

www.medgadget.com

Medagadget.com

Europe Telerehabilitation Systems Market in 2021 – Detailed Analysis Report

Telerehabilitation is also known as e-rehabilitation and it refers to the system of delivery of rehabilitation services over internet and the network of telecommunication. Telerehabilitation enables patients for interaction with remote providers and it can be utilized for the purpose of assessment of patients and delivery of therapies. The growth of the Europe telerehabilitation systems market is estimated to be driven by the growing popularity of the system as it overcomes the obstacle of time and distance. The system offers access to patients with permanent and temporary disabilities for prescription by physiatrist and error-free diagnosis, which is likely to widen scope of the growth of the Europe telerehabilitation systems market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.
Medagadget.com

Protein Assays Market To Surge To US$ 2.8 Billion By 2025 – Coherent Market Insights | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare

Protein quantification is vital to recognize the entire protein content material in a sample or formulated product. Accurate protein quantification is important, as different assays require correct general protein outcomes to generate data. Commonly used protein assays are BCA, Lowry, Bradford, and UV spectroscopic protein assays. The global protein assay...
Medagadget.com

Hospital Beds Market to Surpass $ 5.6 Billion, Globally by 2027 at a CAGR 6.2% | Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Getinge AB

In recent years, hospital beds have seen an extensive amount of change with the introduction of new technologies like electronic tracking systems and hospital bed rails. These safety devices are useful in preventing entrapment under the patients during surgeries, ensuring secure patient care and saving costs in the process. These innovative features of modern bed rails and other safety devices help in reducing the incidence of accidental entrapment of patients. The use of safety devices like bed rails and other such devices can also reduce pressure on the spine, thereby leading to reduced pain levels experienced by the patients during surgery.
Medagadget.com

Smart Inhalers Market Report | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

Smart inhalers refer to the futuristic devices that enable the easy tracking of the consumption amount/volume of medicines prescribed to asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients through inherent sensors or normal inhalers or nebulizers with clip-on sensors attached externally. Smart inhalers are garnering increased prominence across the globe owing to their many potential benefits over conventional devices, chiefly in terms of tracking drug intake with the help of digital data gathered from the sensor and alerting patients through timely notifications.
Medagadget.com

Nanotechnology Market Size to Reach USD 290.93 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Significant advancements in technology, growing demand for miniature devices, and increasing government investments in research & development activities in various industries are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global nanotechnology market size was USD 75.80 billion in 2020 and is expected to...
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Intraoperative Imaging Market To Surpass US$ 3,868.3 Million By 2027 – Coherent Market Insights | Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic PLC., Koninklijke Philips NV

In addition to reducing the amount of surgery required, using new intraoperative imaging techniques offers a number of significant advantages. For one thing, these newer systems require less time in recovery, which reduces both the amount of time spent in the hospital and the cost of the treatment as well. In addition to these time and cost savings, these new generation vascular-imaging systems provide more accurate image results and improved visualization. For example, ultrasound-based visualization technologies such as computed tomography (CT) scanner systems and vascular-netting tools provide images with greater depth and a much higher resolution than earlier methods, such as endometrial angiography and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Newer technology also offers the opportunity to standardize the administration of anesthesia, which can ultimately reduce the number of mistakes made during surgery.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope Market To Surpass US$ 130.2 Million Threshold By 2026 – Coherent Market Insights | Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Iridex Corporation

Ophthalmoscopy is a routine exam done to examine the inside of the back of the eye, also known as the fundus or the posterior segment. The process is indirect as the fundus is viewed through a hand held condensing lens. Indirect ophthalmoscope provides a wider view of the eye. It also allows a better view of the fundus of the eye, even if the lens is clouded by cataracts. An indirect ophthalmoscope can be either monocular or binocular. Indirect ophthalmoscopes are important for diagnosis and treatment of retinal tears, holes, and detachments.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Bacillus Coagulans Market growth is going great in 2021, Can the growth sustain? | Players Ganeden, Sabinsa, Mitsubishi, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Syngen Biotech, Microbax

Bacillus coagulans is a type of bacteria available in fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi, and yogurt. It is a beneficial bacteria known as a probiotic and may promote health and protect against infections. It is used to improve the immune system and to treat diarrhea and constipation. It also improves the quality of life and decreases bloating, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and the number of bowel movements in people with diarrhea-predominant IBS.
Medagadget.com

Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market to Reach $ 19,232.3 Million, Globally by 2027 at a CAGR 7.3% | Advanced Medical Solutions Group, Grifols, Ethicon

Medical adhesives and sealants make use of an advanced technique which provides much stronger stitches than what is typically seen with regular taping methods. Surgical glue is primarily utilized in operating rooms on either humans or animals to seal surgical wounds, but it also has many potential for enhancing the standard quality of emergency care provided in the field.
Medagadget.com

Hospital Stretchers Market | Rising Medical and Surgical Procedures Drive the Market

The hospital stretchers market is estimated to experience significant growth opportunities in the upcoming years. This market growth is on the back of the increasing technological advancements and rising hospitalization. In addition to this, increased smoking and alcohol consumption, growing cases of obesity, and adoption of a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle are some of the other factors driving growth impetus in the market.
Medagadget.com

Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market is projected to experience growth opportunities in the upcoming years. The increasing incidents of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) have led to the introduction of new products to vitalize blood flow and for effective gas exchange. The rising number of regulatory product approvals for different extracorporeal removal equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic has helped different key players to increase sales avenues in the extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market.
Medagadget.com

Antibiotics Market 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Companies, Trends and Research Report by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Antibiotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global antibiotics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global antibiotics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. Antibiotics refer to the group of medicines, such as fluoroquinolone, penicillin, cephalosporin, etc., that mitigate the growth of microorganisms, prevent reproduction of parasites, and reduce serious problems of bacterial infections. They are preferably taken orally in the form of pills, liquids, tablets, and capsules. Antibiotics are also available in sprays, creams, ointments, and lotions, which are applied directly to the skin to heal specific acne and other skin diseases. Moreover, antibiotics can be delivered intravenously (IV) or through injection for severe infections.
Medagadget.com

Compound Management Market Size to Reach USD 826.2 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing need for compound management to streamline and accelerate drug discovery process and automate storage of chemicals to enhance efficiency of research workflow and growing investment for high-throughput research and development activities are key factors expected to drive market growth. According to Emergen Research, the global compound management market size...
Medagadget.com

Smart Card in Healthcare Market | Know the Emerging Trends across the Market

Smart cards assist healthcare workers in maintaining the efficiency of patient care and privacy safeguards. These cards also allow for the safe storage of information about a patient’s medical history and instantly access the information while also facilitating the provision to update if required. This reduces the risk of healthcare frauds, hence boosting the market growth. The rising adoption of contactless smart cards because of their advantages over contact-based smart cards and no requirement of a reader is expected to boost the segment growth. They work using NFC technology or radio frequencies, which establishes wireless communication between the smart card and wherever it is intended to use.
Medagadget.com

(PDF) What you need to know about Liquid Biopsy Market: Here are some important data availed in this report | 2021-2028 | Illumina, Inc., Roche AG, Natera, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Increasing incidence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the global biopsy devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2021, an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women, along with 49,290 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. Moreover, approval and launch of new products are also expected to aid in the growth of the market. For instance, in October 2021, Quanterix Corporation received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Simoa phospho-Tau 181 (pTau-181) blood test as an aid in the diagnostic evaluation of Alzheimer’s disease.
chatsports.com

Caspase 9 Market 2021 Outlook, Demand, Regional Analysis, Industry Value Chain | Operating Vendors: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc, BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Phar…

Detailed study and analysis of the Global Caspase 9 Market highlights new trends in the Caspase 9 industry and provides companies with trading insights. This study helps manufacturers, suppliers and investors, CEOs to identify opportunities and business optimization strategies to improve their value in the global Caspase 9 market. Provides important information for well-known companies that are one of the top performing companies. The report provides comprehensive coverage of existing and potential markets as well as an assessment of competitiveness in changing market scenarios.
Medagadget.com

The Cosmetic Threads Market To Witness Steadfast Growth

Cosmetic threads are used for gently lifting sagging facial skin to obtain a smoother and more youthful experience. This treatment is less invasive and can minimize sagging more easily and with less risk than traditional methods. Thread lifts have recently emerged because many people want facelifts, but find these too expensive. Competition among manufacturers has increased with rising availability of various brands. They provide a broad portfolio of cosmetic threads and combine the right products with technical support and continual innovation.
Medagadget.com

Cancer Immunotherapy Market climb above, as a positive global trend in 2021 | Top Players Amgen plc, AstraZeneca, Roche, Bayer Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc.

Stratagem Market Insights released the latest research study on Cancer Immunotherapy Market evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report covers the micro-level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings, and sales channels. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market.
