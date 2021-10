PRINCETON — Mercer County schools are among the recipients of federal funding that will help schools improve broadband access to its students. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. announced Wednesday that $12,760,030 from the American Rescue Plan for 19 West Virginia schools and libraries as part of the second round of the Emergency Connectivity Fund. This funding is distributed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help schools and libraries purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors.

MERCER COUNTY, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO