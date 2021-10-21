SLC Dunk Podcast - Post Game Reaction to Utah’s win over the Thunder

The Philadelphia 76ers faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night as the team managed to rebound nicely after their loss to the Nets. They controlled the majority of the contest and were able to win 115-103. The young Thunder hung around all game to push the Sixers but were never able to get close enough to threaten in the second half. The Sixers were led by Seth Curry (28 pts, 3 rebs, 3 asts) and Joel Embiid (22 pts, 9 rebs, 6 asts), while the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (29 pts) led the scoring for the Thunder.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO