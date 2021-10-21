SLC Dunk Podcast - Post Game Reaction to Utah’s win over the Thunder

Following Sunday’s win in Sacramento, the Warriors close out their two-game road trip in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. The Warriors are now 3-0 on the season, the team’s best season start since their record-setting 73-win season in 2015-16 campaign. Tuesday's matchup will mark the first of this season's three meetings with the Thunder, with the second matchup coming up this Saturday at Chase Center. Last season, the Warriors won all three regular season matchups with the Thunder, who enter Tuesday's matchup as one of only two NBA teams without a win.
