SLC Dunk Podcast - Post Game Reaction to Utah’s win over the Thunder

By James Hansen
slcdunk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s another episode of the Hoops Nerd Post Game Show!. The Utah Jazz behind Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gobert played dominant basketball against the Oklahoma City Thunder with an easy 107...

