Public Health

Can new variants of the coronavirus keep emerging?

By CHRISTINA LARSON AP Science Writer
Times Daily
 5 days ago

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Downing Street said it is monitoring the AY4.2 variant of the coronavirus, but there is no evidence it spreads more easily. The Government is keeping a "close eye" on a descendant of the coronavirus Delta variant that is being seen in a growing number of cases.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Facebook and Instagram have removed from their platforms a live broadcast that Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro delivered in which he said people in the U.K. who have received two coronavirus vaccine doses are developing AIDS faster than expected.
State
Washington State
Times Daily

COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise as winter looms

Tumbling COVID-19 case counts have some schools around the U.S. considering relaxing their mask rules, but deaths nationally have been ticking up over the past few weeks, some rural hospitals are showing signs of strain, and cold weather is setting in.
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

CDC extends cruise line health rules until mid-January

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials on Monday extended for nearly three more months its rules that cruise ships must follow to sail during the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, seeks to open to China

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will tighten COVID-19 restrictions despite a lack of local outbreaks to better align with China's policies and increase chances of quarantine-free travel between the territory and mainland, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Russia's coronavirus deaths mark another high

MOSCOW (AP) — The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia hit another high Tuesday amid a surge in infections that forced the Kremlin to order most Russians to stay off work starting this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Moderna to supply Africa with up to 110 million COVID doses

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Moderna says it will make up to 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine available to African countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KITV.com

Hawaii Restaurant Association conducts another pandemic impact survey

HONOLULU - The Hawaii Restaurant Association is conducting another survey to see how restaurants have been impacted by the coronavirus. Its second Vaccination Mandate Survey went out on Thursday and businesses have until Sunday to complete it. The HRA says it expects several hundred people to fill it out.
HONOLULU, HI
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns.
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
SCIENCE
womansworld.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it's also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there's something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cenlanow.com

State of California hires border wall contractor to screen and vaccinate migrants for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (Border Report) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has hired a company called Sullivan Land Services Co., SLSCO, to screen, test, and vaccinate for COVID-19 immigrants crossing California's border, according to a publication called San Diego Newsdesk.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire: expert

A record number of sports matches are likely to be fixed in 2021 after the Covid pandemic "added fuel to the fire", an executive at one of the world's leading sports technology companies has told AFP. Sportradar Integrity Services, a global supplier of sport integrity solutions and partner to over 100 sports federations and leagues, says it has detected more than 1,100 suspicious sports matches across the world since the pandemic started in April 2020.  "Overall in 2019 there were 880 sporting fixtures which were fixed."
SOCCER
Times Daily

Treasury claims rental assistance helped stop eviction wave

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of households receiving emergency rental assistance has increased steadily in recent months, with no major increase in people being turned out of their homes despite the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium, the Biden administration said Monday.
HOUSE RENT
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY

