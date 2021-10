Great players make the players around them better. It’s why LeBron James has the legacy he does, why James Harden is much more than a great scorer, and why Luka Doncic has been the pre-season MVP favorite the past two years. The impact of these generational talents is, in part, visible in the assist column, but a lot of it lurks below the surface and is trickier to put your finger on, despite watching it unfold every night.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO