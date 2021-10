The first-ever football meeting between Owatonna and Kasson occurred in '19. That would be 1919. The teams played four times between then and 1923 and haven't met on the gridiron since. The Indians won all four meetings in those post-World War I games. Wednesday the now-Huskies host the now-Kasson-Mantorville KoMets at 7 pm at OHS. Radio coverage will be heard on AM 1390 KRFO, 94.7 FM, and on the app and website.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO