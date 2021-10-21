CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Qatar Energy says it is committed to being trusted supplier to India

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oil3m_0cXrYZdm00

DUBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Top liquefied natural gas exporter Qatar Energy said it remains committed to being a trusted partner for energy supplies in India and does not miss shipments it is contractually obligated to deliver.

Reuters had earlier reported, citing two sources, that India, grappling with its worst power crisis in five years, had asked Qatar to expedite delivery of 58 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes that had been delayed.

But V. K. Mishra, head of finance at Petronet LNG Ltd, clarified on Thursday that his firm had deferred the lifting of 50 cargoes, using ‘downward flexibilty’ allowed in its long-term deal with Qatar.

Petronet, India’s top gas importer, has a long-term contract running through 2028 to purchase 7.5 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas from Qatar.

“We remain committed to being the trusted partner for energy supplies in India and around the world,” Qatar Energy said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Mishra said Indian maket is ‘starving’ for cheaper LNG after a spike in prices in the spot market.

“We used that downward flexibility to take less cargoes in the previous years..now we are asking Qater to expedite the delivery of those cargoes,” he said.

Spot LNG prices are about $40/million British thermal units comapred to about $10-$12 under the long-term contracts.

“Qatar has time till 2028 to clear the back log but we are requesting them to expedite the supply, he said.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Climate holdout Australia sets 2050 net zero emissions target

Coal-rich Australia unveiled a much-delayed 2050 net zero emissions target Tuesday, in a plan that pointedly dodged thorny details or near-term goals ahead of a landmark UN climate summit. Ahead of the 12-day Glasgow summit, the UN says more than 130 countries have set or are considering a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, a target it says is "imperative" to safeguard a livable climate. hr-arb/qan
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Between the lines, Morrison's plan has coal on the way out, with the future bright

The most striking feature of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s long-term emissions reduction plan outlined on Tuesday is not the long-telegraphed commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, or the promise of a A$20 billion clean energy program (around 0.2% of national income annually). It is the announcement of a technology target which is entirely outside the government’s control: solar photovoltaic electricity at a cost of A$15 a megawatt-hour ($/MWh). That price translates to 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour (c/kWh), a tiny fraction of the 20 to 30 (c/kWh) currently being paid by Australian households. Most of the price households pay consists...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

BP-Reliance JV starts selling multiple fuels in India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The retail fuel joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and BP has started selling multiple fuels including services for charging and battery swapping for electric vehicles in India, it said in a statement on Tuesday. India, the world’s third biggest carbon emitter, is offering incentives to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#New Delhi#Qatar Energy#Lng#Petronet Lng Ltd#Indian#British
Reuters

Botswana delivers first iron ore exports to China

GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana’s first iron ore mine, Ikongwe, has started production and delivered its maiden exports to China, a company official told Reuters on Tuesday, as the Southern African country makes headway in efforts to diversify its economy away from diamonds. Although diamond mining’s contribution to GDP has declined...
WORLD
Reuters

AIIB to fully align with Paris Agreement climate goals by mid-2023

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank said on Tuesday it planned to fully align its operations with the Paris Agreement climate goals by July 1, 2023. The bank said it currently expects to approve $50 billion in climate finance-related projects by 2030, a four-fold increase in...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
Qatar
Reuters

WTO panel to examine Australia-China wine dispute - trade source

GENEVA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Tuesday agreed to set up a panel to examine China's imposition of duties on imported Australian wine, a trade source said. The dispute settlement body, which met behind closed doors on Tuesday, agreed to Australia's second request after its first...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cop26: Can India wean itself off coal to deliver on climate goals?

As the leaders of 197 countries gather for the UN’s global Cop26 summit to discuss their efforts to combat climate change, including international pressure to phase out fossil fuels, an ongoing energy crisis has left India scrambling to acquire more coal. Power cuts and warnings of extended blackouts as a result of the potential coal shortage in Asia’s second-fastest-growing economy has been yet another reminder of how heavily India relies on coal for its electricity generation even after making progress in renewable energy. More than two-thirds of India’s electricity is still generated by coal-fired thermal power plants. And it is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Brent oil 'scarcity premium' widens as $100 a barrel forecast

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The scarcity premium embedded in the structure of Brent crude oil futures has widened to the most since 2013 this week, a sign of the tight market underpinning oil's rally that pundits increasingly predict will push the market to $100 a barrel. The premium of...
TRAFFIC
AFP

Oil-reliant Saudi Arabia faces questions over 'net zero' pledge

Saudi Arabia's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 must go hand-in-hand with a plan to phase out fossil fuels, experts said on Sunday. They questioned plans by the world's top oil exporter to raise its production capacity despite the pledge, and Greenpeace raised doubts over the timing of Saturday's announcement. The watchdog accused Saudi Arabia, one of the world's biggest polluters, of trying to divert criticism at next week's COP26 climate-change summit in Glasgow. With increasing global urgency to limit global warming, COP26 aims to set the world on a path to net zero by mid-century.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Saudi Arabia: World’s top oil exporter targets net-zero emissions by 2060

Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Saturday that the world's top oil exporter aims to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gases – mostly produced by burning fossil fuels – by 2060, 10 years later than the US.He also said it would double the emissions cuts it plans to achieve by 2030.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his energy minister said Saudi Arabia would tackle climate change, but also stressed the continued importance of hydrocarbons and said it would continue to ensure oil market stability.They were speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) ahead of Cop26, the UN climate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

The Cure for Non-Committed Energy Exposure

The energy sector is the best-performing group in the S&P 500 this year. It’s also generating plenty of upside in European and some emerging markets benchmarks, too. However, plenty of chastened investors remember the drubbing the sector incurred last year during the coronavirus market swoon. They also remember other oil bear markets that stoked significant downside for energy stocks. Still, the allure of the energy sector in 2021 is intoxicating.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

UK Energy Suppliers Face ‘Massacre’ Amid Soaring Gas Prices

Another 20 energy providers in the UK could go bust in what looks like a “massacre” in the coming months unless the government reviews the energy price cap, the chief executive of one of the largest providers said on Thursday. More than a dozen power suppliers in the UK have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
228K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy