Musician, filmmaker and Föllakzoid founder Domingæ shares the third and final part of her album and audiovisual triptych, Æ. “When music is channeled, a technological inter-dimensional platform is also created,” asserts Domingæ. “This gathers the knowledge of our current times by articulating them with all the ancestral information stored in us that shape us bio-kinetically and by systematically unlearning all previous notions of structure and cognitive frames for it to be replicated in a timeless and eternal yet perceivable moment.” This is the space the musician, filmmaker and Föllakzoid founder draws from for her debut solo work, Æ, an album and film accompaniment recorded after the artist relocated to Mexico during the pandemic. She continues: “The spacetime gravitational modulation presented in Æ will also be replicable in another moment in time where for example high, mid and low frequencies will be replaced by luminous, thermal and tectonic modulations in other simultaneous dimensions that are, without knowing, resting the echo of the ages.”

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO