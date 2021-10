The high school football playoffs begin Tuesday, October 26 for most teams. Owatonna (5-3) however, will have a first round bye as the No. 2 seed in a six-team section. The Huskies will await the winner of Austin at Northfield for a game Saturday, October 30 at the OHS football stadium field. Game coverage will be heard on AM 1390 KRFO / 94.7 FM and the free KRFO app.

OWATONNA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO