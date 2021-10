DENVER (CBS4)– Gas prices continue to rise across the nation and in the state. According to AAA Colorado, the average price for a gallon of gas in Colorado is $3.51 for regular fuel, while the national average is $3.39. (credit: CBS) “The prices softened as we anticipated they would from the summer driving season,” explained Skyler McKinley with AAA Colorado. “They’ve softened as we switched over to the winter blend, but they haven’t softened to the degree we would normally see at this time of year.” Data shows that gas now costs $1.22 per gallon more than it did a year ago. However,...

COLORADO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO