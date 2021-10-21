Harold Young Jr.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say they exchanged gunfire with a suspect during a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, that killed two people and injured four -- including an officer. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a news conference the shooting was reported about 1:50 p.m....
CAIRO (AP) — Pro-democracy protesters blocked roads in Sudan’s capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires Tuesday, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community. The takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course...
Democrats are facing hurdles to making a new annual tax on billionaires’ investment gains a reality. The proposal, championed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), is seen as a way to help pay for the party’s social spending package while accommodating Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ’s (D-Ariz.) opposition to raising tax rates.
Moderna Inc. said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response and was generally well-tolerated in children ages 6 to 11, citing interim data from a study. The company said it planned to submit the data to U.S., European and other regulators soon. Moderna said the data showed...
The cast of "Friends" is mourning the loss of James Michael Tyler. The actor lost his battle with prostate cancer on Sunday. He was 59. Tyler portrayed Gunther, the manager of the Central Perk coffee shop and perpetual admirer of Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green throughout all 10 seasons of "Friends," which ran from 1994 to 2004.
Pfizer's request to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for Americans as young as 5 years old is facing its first key regulatory test on Tuesday, as a panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers meets to weigh the potential benefits and risks of vaccinating younger children. The meeting...
The shocking death of Halyna Hutchins has left the film industry stunned. The cinematographer died Thursday after Alec Baldwin fired a loaded weapon that was handed to him by an assistant director who mistakenly believed it was safe to use on the New Mexico set of "Rust." She was 42. Director Joel Souza was also hit and injured but has since been released from the hospital.
