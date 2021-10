Hello- I am trying to come up with a way to search through a given list of datastores, and upon each find of a .VMX file, re-add that machine to inventory only I would like to prefix the name of the machine as something different. Ie, instead of "Machine1", I would like it to be registetred as "auto-Machine1". So imagine I have an empty datacenter with 4 datastores stored in an array $arrDatastoreToInclude,. I would like to loop through each of those datastores and add all the VMX files I find back to inventory.

