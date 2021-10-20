Failed backup job alerts in vRealize Operations cannot be cancelled (78926)

We would like to announce that the VMware vRealize Operations Management Pack for Cloud Director Availability Management 1.1 is now Globally Available! It includes some improvements to the information collected as well as interoperability updates to fully support the newly released VMware vRealize Operations 8.6 and vRealize Operations Tenant App 8.6.
I want to create an alarm emailing for my vcenter where everytime i reconfigure a virtual machine i get a mail where i get information about what changed and on which vm. I just want the email, no change state on the vm itself. I already got it up and...
I've got two questions below which occurred to us this morning. 1. Login with local creds into vCenter did not work while DNS was unavailable. So this morning our DNS servers which were set on the vcenter appliance had an outage. We wanted to login to the vcenter using the administrator @ vsphere.local but that failed. We then changed the dns servers on the appliance to a working dns server and et voila it worked. So that let's me wonder why we even have local creds if they don't work if DNS is not available.. am I missing something here?
I wonder if there is a way to customize the width of the request window of a resource action using the custom form under "Edit request parameters" in vRA 8. I've already tried to import a CSS, but have not managed to increase the width of the whole window. It...
I have applied ESXi license and successful, but I could not receive email of license key. Can I view license key of my registration in vmware website?. You must register your license key as indicated in the following document. If you purchased a VMware product from a VMware website or...
I always found the batching of API request a really efficient tool, but applying it to requests using the policy API does not work - the batch API request expects the URI as payload, like this: /v1/switching-profiles and expects for the base url to be https://manager-url/api. This leaves out the...
I have just upgraded VMWare tools and now, selecting dual monitor support does not work !. I have been using dual monitors for years without problem but now when I click on the Cycle Multiple Monitors button, the guest operating system (Windows 10) sees the two monitors but I only see the primary display on my right hand monitor.
I have a Windows 10 x64 (Pro) guest VM running via Fusion 12.2 on a MAC OS @ Monterey. This utility VM was recently upgraded from Windows 8.1 Pro. The OS type has been changed from Windows 8.1 x64 to Windows 10 x64 and later. I am attempting to prepare the Guest for Windows 11. I have encrypted the drive (via Fusion VM settings). When I attempted to enable TPM I am informed that UEFI with Secure Boot is required (or something to that effect). This option is not available within the VM Settings, Advanced Settings.
After updating to v16.2.0 and starting a VM I noticed, after a while, that I'd lost internet connectivity. Connecting to anything on the LAN was fine but my TP-Link router informed me that the internet connection state was 'disconnected' so every device in the house lost internet access. The problem was reported to my ISP who informed me that all was fine.
As enterprises evolve their compute in the cloud era, they are connecting multiple cloud providers based on their unique requirements. Enterprises are looking to leverage the unique capabilities offered by the different cloud providers and build a multi-cloud datacenter. The data processing training and inference for machine learning are proliferating across multiple clouds.
Just patched our VCSA using VAMI to the latest October 12 after the previous emergency patch 3q for the security hole. I thought 3q was fine but night before last I lost connectivity to the VCSA and got 108 warning emails from Veeam ONE. So realising there was a bug...
As my team and I would like to put some custom firewall rules into our ESXi 6.5 servers, we're curious how or if this can be done. In doing some research on this, I found some old flings related to building the rules through VIB packages, but it seems that the fling ended a long time ago with ESXi 5.0. Since then, we haven't seen anything with the newer builds of ESXi and were curious if anyone out there had attempted to do something of this nature.
When one of my customers initiated their server virtualization project several years ago, their main goal was to reduce power consumption to align with their nationwide initiative of energy conservation. One of their objectives was to showcase how much power they saved by virtualizing workloads. As the customers’ Technical Account Manager (TAM) I also took it on as one of my deliverables. I utilized VMware vRealize® Operations™ to build custom sustainability dashboards for showing carbon emission reduction. The project was a huge success! I shared the results with my TAM peers, and we began creating similar dashboards for other TAM customers.
I have a MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017) 2.9 GHz running Big Sur 11.6. My guest OS is W10 v10.0.18363 Build 18363. The laptop is connected to a StarTech DK30CH2DPPD and has two ACER V226HQL attached to it. So with the laptop display I have 3 monitors. My problem is withUnity,...
This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
Last friday I upgraded our vCenter 7.0.2.00400 to 7.0.3.00000 and today to 7.0.3.00100 but since both upgrades, I am unable to extend disk sizes of VMs, no matter what VM I choose and no matter what type of disk (thin or thick). Even the ESXi host version behind vCenter doesn't...
I continue to rely heavily on my old XP machine to run several programs that are no longer supported. I want to clone my live XP operating system into a virtual machine hosted on my Linux desktop. Reinstalling XP and legacy software on a newly created virtual drive isn't an option for me. I installed a high-end CPU and lots of RAM on my Linux machine to support my XP virtual machine.
I'm planning to deploy multiple vCenter server with one vRO.Can i know how many vCenter can be configured with per vRO. there is no Cluster concept here they required to do it on the one vRO it self. appreciated for your quick help.
I have a VM running Win 2012. I noticed that after sometime the FQDN and IP are vanished from the console. I am since able to ping the machine however not able to take remote session. Taking session from console also not work. Every time this happens need to restart...
Is it possible to list all vCenters connected in Linked Mode using the vim25 Java Library? I have found documentation for doing this using the vSphere Automation SDK library (https://github.com/vmware/vsphere-automation-sdk-java/tree/master/src/main/java/vmware/samples/vcent...), but I'd prefer not to integrate a second sdk if at all possible. Thanks!. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. Ok, after...
