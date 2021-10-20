Failed backup job alerts in vRealize Operations cannot be cancelled (78926)

I've got two questions below which occurred to us this morning. 1. Login with local creds into vCenter did not work while DNS was unavailable. So this morning our DNS servers which were set on the vcenter appliance had an outage. We wanted to login to the vcenter using the administrator @ vsphere.local but that failed. We then changed the dns servers on the appliance to a working dns server and et voila it worked. So that let's me wonder why we even have local creds if they don't work if DNS is not available.. am I missing something here?

