PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Wood County Board of Education approved two proposals regarding renovation work to be done at two schools in the county. The board approved the estimated cost and proposal from “Pickering Associates” regarding the Blennerhassett Elementary and Middle School renovations and additions. The project in total will cost $2.02 million. It will provide various upgrades to the schools, such as six new classrooms and developing a new secure entrance for the elementary school.

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 12 DAYS AGO