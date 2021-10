The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for an easing of the storm Tuesday, with only a slight chance of light rain later in the day in most areas except the East and South Bay, where it should remain dry. Daytime highs will range from the 50s along the coast to the upper 50s and lower 60s around the Bay and the interior valleys. Overnight lows will be in the 50s. High pressure over the region should bring seasonally dry and mild conditions through late week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO