CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

October 20 – Marvel postpones a few movies, What If, and nit picking

By Micah Kilpatrick
1310kfka.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Nick and Micah talk about a bombshell announcement that several marvel and Disney...

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on October 21

The Netflix Top 10 Movies list is the only way to see which films are the most popular on the streaming service, because Netflix still doesn't release viewership numbers. Why are you keeping all these secrets, Netflix? What are you hiding? The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, Oct. 21 has a new No. 1, the just-released Night Teeth. It's a vampire flick about a human driver who chauffeurs a pair of partying bloodsuckers around Los Angeles, but finds out something bigger is going on. The only other new entry to the list is the 2018 action stinker Reprisal, starring Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo as a couple dudes hunting down a bank robber. Scary Movie 4 is riding the Halloween wave up to No. 4, but it still can't top the Dutch WWII movie The Forgotten Battle (No. 2) and grandpa bank robbers comedy Going in Style.
MOVIES
Reuters

Disney postpones several Marvel sequels and fifth 'Indiana Jones' film

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Monday delayed the release of Marvel Studios’ sequels to “Black Panther,” “Thor” and “Doctor Strange” by several months and pushed the next big-screen outing for adventurer “Indiana Jones” to 2023. “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness” moved to May 6, 2022,...
MOVIES
95.5 KLAQ

Why Ultron Is the Worst Marvel Movie Villain

We were so excited for Avengers: Age of Ultron. In Marvel Comics, Ultron is one of the Avengers’ greatest enemies. He’s fought them on many occasionas, and even once brought about an apocalyptic alternate reality known as the Age of Ultron. (The movie borrowed the title, but not any of the story’s plot points.) But then the film came out and it was... just so disappointing.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Nit#Disney Movies#Nick And Micah#Transformers#Google Podcasts
IGN

Multiple Marvel Movies, Indiana Jones 5 Delayed

Disney has announced delays to multiple Marvel movies, including Doctor Strange 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, and more. Indiana Jones 5, meanwhile, has been delayed by almost a full year. Disney announced the release date changes (which also involved one untitled Marvel movie moving forward by a...
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

When Will New Marvel Movies Be on Disney+?

Disney announced they are delaying release plans for several of their 2022 films which include,“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” This also means “The Marvels” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” won’t be in theaters until 2023. Since a few...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Marvel’s What If…? Season 1 Spoiler Talk – Nerds Talk Movies

In late 2019, Marvel announced a new animated series coming to Disney+ that would put a spin on various events in the MCU timeline. This show was simply called ‘What If…?’. Unfortunately, production issues during the pandemic cut the first season short. And that was made evident by the introduction...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
IGN

Sony To Release Two Untitled Marvel Movies in 2023

Sounds like 2023 might be a good year for fans of Sony's Spider-Man-centered Marvel universe as Sony Pictures has announced the release dates for two currently untitled Marvel movies coming to theatres that year: June 23, and October 6. In a press release, Sony announced it has reserved two 2023...
MOVIES
1310kfka.com

October 25th: Fauci’s dog experiments HR 2

Dr. Anthony Fauci is back in the news as it was found that he was experimenting on puppies, exposing their heads to hungry sand flies. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
ANIMALS
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘Room 104’ Episode ‘Itchy’ Is as Unsettling as TV Found Footage Gets

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Best Supernatural Horror Movies and Shows on Netflix

Pumpkin spice lattes, changing leaves, and scary movies: October is back, and this year, we’re mixing up the movies and television shows that we watch on Netflix, and there’s nothing quite as spine-tingling as the supernatural. Article continues below advertisement. Many classic horror films fall into the paranormal category, and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Paramount Players Options Gregg Hurwitz ‘Marked Man’ Books for Film Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Players has optioned eight novels from author Gregg Hurwitz’s “Marked Man” series of books, with plans to adapt them for a series of feature films. The division of the ViacomCBS-owned studio, run by Jeremy Kramer, is eyeing lower budgets for the contemporary noir thrillers and specifically looking for diverse and perhaps first-time writers and directors to create the world. Hurwitz is the bestselling author of “Orphan X” and will produce the films alongside Emmy winner Scott Frank, producer of Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit.” The latter brought the books to the studio.  While not connected by a central character, Hurwitz’s novels are...
MOVIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy