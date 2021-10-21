October 20 – Marvel postpones a few movies, What If, and nit picking

The Netflix Top 10 Movies list is the only way to see which films are the most popular on the streaming service, because Netflix still doesn't release viewership numbers. Why are you keeping all these secrets, Netflix? What are you hiding? The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Thursday, Oct. 21 has a new No. 1, the just-released Night Teeth. It's a vampire flick about a human driver who chauffeurs a pair of partying bloodsuckers around Los Angeles, but finds out something bigger is going on. The only other new entry to the list is the 2018 action stinker Reprisal, starring Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo as a couple dudes hunting down a bank robber. Scary Movie 4 is riding the Halloween wave up to No. 4, but it still can't top the Dutch WWII movie The Forgotten Battle (No. 2) and grandpa bank robbers comedy Going in Style.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO