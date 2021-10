Gross domestic product data from the U.S. and eurozone this week will show how sharply economic growth slowed in the third quarter. U.S. new-home sales are expected to pick up in September, following the path of existing homes. Low mortgage rates and the continued hunt for more space to work at home are spurring demand, but rising prices and tight inventories have put a check on activity in recent months.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO