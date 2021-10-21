CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannondale, EF Pro Cycling and USA Cycling collaborate on varsity programme

By Mildred Locke
 5 days ago
Three big players in the cycling industry — Cannondale, EF Pro Cycling and USA Cycling — have collaborated to create a brand new three-year grant programme for Black and Indigenous student-athletes in the US. The programme will launch between this month and spring 2022, with the intention of strengthening three schools’...

Arkansas Business

Brendan Quirk Named Chairman of USA Cycling

Brendan Quirk of Arkansas has been elected the new chairman of USA Cycling, the national governing body for the sport. Quirk replaces Bob Stapleton, who stepped down last week after holding the position since 2014, USA Cycling said in a news release. Board members voted to elevate Quirk from vice chairman.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ladailypost.com

Purgatory Resort & Fort Lewis College Host 2021 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships

DURANGO, Colo. — The top collegiate athletes from around the country will head to. Durango’s Purgatory Resort for the 2021 USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National. Championships Oct. 14-17. Student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete on the 1990 UCI. Mountain Bike World Championships course. “Purgatory is excited to welcome...
DURANGO, CO
cyclingutah.com

