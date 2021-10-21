Cannondale, EF Pro Cycling and USA Cycling collaborate on varsity programme

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Matilda Price is a freelance cycling journalist and digital producer based in the UK. She is a graduate of modern languages, and recently completed an MA in sports journalism, during which she wrote her dissertation on the lives of young cyclists. Matilda began covering cycling in 2016 whilst still at university, working mainly in the British domestic scene at first. Since then, she has covered everything from the Tour Series to the Tour de France. These days, Matilda focuses most of her attention on the women’s sport, writing for Cyclingnews and working on women’s cycling show The Bunnyhop. As well as the Women’s WorldTour, Matilda loves following cyclo-cross and is a recent convert to downhill mountain biking.

CYCLING ・ 6 DAYS AGO