Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Fritz. He is a 2 year old, Mixed breed pit bull with beautiful caramel color eyes and cute brown brindle spots around his white fur. Fritz has quickly become a shelter favorite. He has a sweet and laid back personality and LOVES hanging out with his friends. It’s impossible not to look at him and melt when he flops on to his back looking for belly rubs! He starts off shy when meeting new people, but once he’s given the time to gain confidence in a new home he will be everyone’s #1 bestie! This loving and affectionate pup is ready to find his forever cuddle puddle.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO