Walgreens testing out drones for deliveries

By MATT O'BRIEN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalgreens will begin flying packages by drone to residents in a pair of Texas cities in partnership with Google's drone-making affiliate, Wing. The companies said they will begin testing the service next week in the city of Frisco and neighboring Little Elm, two fast-growing communities north of Dallas. It...

