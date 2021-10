Friday night the Siuslaw Vikings held off the hard charging La Pine Hawks to move to 5-0 on the season. the Vikings led the hawks 20-6 at half time but quickly found themselves in a 26-20 deficit late in the game. the Vikings tied it up 26 all and then got the ball back for a late score to take the lead 34-26 and win the game. Coach Sam Johnson credit two linemen for holding off La Pine’s two lineman of the year from last season. Henry Rankin had two sacks and three tackles for losses and Avery Hart had three sacks and two tackles for loses. the vikings are ranked first in OSAA 3A.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO