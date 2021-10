The Prescott City Council met this evening and voted on two motions. After the approval of last month’s minutes and the financial statement, a resolution was brought to the council regarding the Potlatch property. No Way Pulpwood has a contract with the city to store logs on the property and tonight’s resolution referred to two changes in the contract: the times for locking the gate and the amount of days allowed to No Way in the event of sale. The contract now states that the gate will be locked at all times only when an employee is not present, and No Way Pulpwood is now allowed 120 days, instead of the previous 60, in the event of a firm offer of the sale of the property. The council voted and Resolution Number Six of 2021 was approved.

