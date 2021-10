The Lady Dinos opened state tournament play on Wednesday afternoon on their field in Price hosting the Juab Wasps. This was the second time this season that the two teams would face-off with the Dinos taking the first match 3-1 back on Aug. 19. Carbon found the back of the net twice in the contest and held Juab scoreless, allowing the Dinos to move on in state playoff competition.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO