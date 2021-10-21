CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excitement builds as Bitcoin tops $66,000

By STAN CHOE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

NEW YORK – Bitcoin rallied to a record Wednesday, topping $66,000 for the first time, amid a wave of excitement about how the financial establishment is increasingly accepting the digital currency's rise. One Bitcoin was valued at $66,096 as of 4:15 p.m., after earlier climbing as high as $66,974.77....

