Excitement builds as Bitcoin tops $66,000

The price of bitcoin has reached an all-time high after a weeks-long rally.The cryptocurrency broke through the $64,800 record it arrived at in April, and continued to trade up after breaking the record on Wednesday.It comes after a remarkable recovery that saw it crash below $30,000 in July.The overall crypto market also hit an ATH, reaching above $2.6 trillion. Several leading cryptocurrencies have also seen big gains, most notably Ethereum (ether) and Solana.Several prominent analysts believe the latest rally is the beginning of a major bull run that will see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies blast past their previous records in the final months of 2021.One of the most notable price prediction models, made by pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, puts bitcoin on track to hit six figures within the next two months.We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin price prediction model remains ‘amazingly accurate’ with less than 1% error – and forecasts record end to 2021

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO