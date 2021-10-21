CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Chris Krok: Is Something Wrong With You If You Don’t Wear A Mask?

wbap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris recently took a trip to a local grocery store and he got a lot...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbap.com

Rick Roberts: Do You Need A Booster Shot? Is It Ok To Mix & Match?

The CDC is coming out with a new round of recommendations. Do you need a booster shot? Is it ok to mix and match the vaccines? If you have a child aged 5-11, is the vaccine ok? So many questions! Dr. John Roland is here to answer your questions. Ernie Brown sits in for Rick Roberts on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
PHARMACEUTICALS
AskMeAnything

Hey Guys, Has Someone Ever Did Something To You That Made You Place Them In Your ‘I Don’t Like Them’ List?

Whether it is a joke, an accident, or in fact by intention, it is not always right to downright hate someone just for a thing they did. If it's a serious thing, like destroying something that took a lot of effort, I can see why you hold a grudge against the person. If it is something minor though, it's most reasonable to talk to the person at a suitable time or move on.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy