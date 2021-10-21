Steven M. Sipple: Frost responds to Fleck's 'culture' comments, and other bye week takeaways

When you're grinding through a Nebraska football season, a plate of warm lasagna can be a wonderful boost. That's just one takeaway from Monday's weekly Husker news luncheon at Memorial Stadium. A few others:. 1. Alberts' presence meaningful: As Nebraska coach Scott Frost. "I talk to Trev quite a bit,"...
Nebraska is not only playing for the eighth straight week to open up the season, but it’s also wrapping up a slightly road-heavy portion of the slate, too. The Huskers’ game Saturday at Minnesota will be the fourth road game of the season and it precedes a stretch in which they play three of their final four games at Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN — Even his weekly TV show has a logo with oars on it. In the Twin Cities — full of embattled, inconsistent pro teams — P.J. Fleck has carved out a niche for himself and Minnesota’s football program. His “row the boat” mantra/worldview/brand/sales pitch defines the Gophers, with oars adorning walls in the bowels of Huntington Bank Stadium.
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska finished its second and final practice of the bye week on Wednesday. Because the team played in week zero, they’re only allowed 7 practiced between its first and second bye weeks. Head coach Scott Frost said they only practiced twice this week to allow for...
After Minnesota held on to top Nebraska 30-23 last Saturday, Gophers head coach PJ Fleck made a comment about his take on the win. “That was truly culture versus skill,” Fleck said. “That’s what I saw today. Whatever anyone else wants to say about us or our program or our culture, feel free. We’ve been called every name in the book. But culture versus skill.”
Red Report: Martinez's health limited NU vs. Gophers; Frost talks talented guys 'that just miss too much time'. One note from Scott Frost centers on quarterback Adrian Martinez, who the coach says didn't run the option much Saturday because of his health.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Wednesday's practice. He discussed the focus during the bye week and the energy heading into next week's game against Purdue. "This team," Frost said. "There is no quit in these guys. They came to work yesterday. They came...
After eight straight weeks of games, Nebraska football fans get to take a breath and enjoy a bye week. Perhaps a mailbag column can help in that regard. Let's see what's on people's minds. What is your prediction for which members of the Nebraska coaching staff return next year on...
Recruiting never stops and it’s easy to miss the top stories day-to-day. Recruiting analyst Greg Smith recaps all things Nebraska recruiting news, analysis and more so you never miss a thing. The bye week for Nebraska gives everyone in the program a chance to recharge and relax a bit before...
Husker head coach Scott Frost had a mid-week meeting with the media during the bye. It was a fairly lengthy discussion compared to some of these get-togethers, with Frost speaking for about 13 minutes about the state of his team, injuries and other matters with Nebraska 3-5 and needing winning jolt to make a bowl game.
Red Report: Frost talks recruiting; TE Fidone working his way back; NU 'excited' about freshman DB Buford. During the bye week, members of NU's staff, including Scott Frost, hit the recruiting trail: "The response was awesome," he says."
Coach Scott Frost said he feels “refreshed” following Nebraska’s bye week. The Huskers had their first week off in eight weeks but are back to work in preparation for Purdue, which Frost said he’s ready for another game with this team. The Huskers and Boilermakers meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
Penn State football head coach James Franklin is drawing major interest from USC and LSU. Though his Penn State football team is the No. 7 squad in the country, there is a chance Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin leaves Happy Valley for a bigger job this offseason. Franklin is...
There might be a new front-runner for the LSU football head coaching job. And his name is Lane Kiffin. On Saturday afternoon, it felt like Kiffin was auditioning to replace Ed Orgeron. Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels knocked off LSU 31-17, avenging their loss to the Tigers in 2020. One of...
Now that Ed Orgeron’s time at LSU will officially come to a close at the end of this season, he’s had time to reflect on the past few years he’s spent in Baton Rouge. It seemed like this was probably inevitable at some point. With the team playing .500 football...
On Oct. 13, 1990, the Michigan State Spartans went into The Big House and stunned the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines by a score of 28-27. Here is the final play of the game, which shows Wolverines QB Elvis Grbac rolling out and launching a Hail Mary which is intercepted by the Spartans’ defense.
Ed Orgeron will not return as the head coach at LSU next season, which is shocking considering he led the team to a national title less than two years ago. It’s also surprising to read the claim that Orgeron has lost the locker room. Shortly after it was reported that...
WBRZ sports anchor Matt Trent reported yesterday that Orgeron had "girlfriends" that would show up to practice. Sometimes, the kids of those girlfriends would interfere with practice and actually take part in team drills.
Even though the Buckeyes have the week off, Ryan Day, Kerry Coombs and Chris Olave all still met with the media on Tuesday afternoon during their customary 12 p.m. Eastern Time news conference. Day is clearly happy about the progress the team is making over these last four months, but...
