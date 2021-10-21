Steven M. Sipple: Frost responds to Fleck's 'culture' comments, and other bye week takeaways

After Minnesota held on to top Nebraska 30-23 last Saturday, Gophers head coach PJ Fleck made a comment about his take on the win. “That was truly culture versus skill,” Fleck said. “That’s what I saw today. Whatever anyone else wants to say about us or our program or our culture, feel free. We’ve been called every name in the book. But culture versus skill.”

