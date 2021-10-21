CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven M. Sipple: Frost responds to Fleck's 'culture' comments, and other bye week takeaways

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll's quiet on Stadium Drive. With Nebraska...

Omaha.com

Frost/Fleck: A matchup of two coaches — and two programs — with little in common

LINCOLN — Even his weekly TV show has a logo with oars on it. In the Twin Cities — full of embattled, inconsistent pro teams — P.J. Fleck has carved out a niche for himself and Minnesota’s football program. His “row the boat” mantra/worldview/brand/sales pitch defines the Gophers, with oars adorning walls in the bowels of Huntington Bank Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost claps back at P.J. Fleck's 'culture vs. skill' comment

After Minnesota held on to top Nebraska 30-23 last Saturday, Gophers head coach PJ Fleck made a comment about his take on the win. “That was truly culture versus skill,” Fleck said. “That’s what I saw today. Whatever anyone else wants to say about us or our program or our culture, feel free. We’ve been called every name in the book. But culture versus skill.”
News Channel Nebraska

NU Notes: Frost Discusses Team Energy During Bye Week

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Wednesday's practice. He discussed the focus during the bye week and the energy heading into next week's game against Purdue. "This team," Frost said. "There is no quit in these guys. They came to work yesterday. They came...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Frost on Husker situation at the bye, Martinez health, other injuries

Husker head coach Scott Frost had a mid-week meeting with the media during the bye. It was a fairly lengthy discussion compared to some of these get-togethers, with Frost speaking for about 13 minutes about the state of his team, injuries and other matters with Nebraska 3-5 and needing winning jolt to make a bowl game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
