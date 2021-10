Whether or not to pay a ransom should never be the first question executives answer. When confronted with a ransomware attack, the first thing companies need to understand is their situational awareness; what does cyber insurance look like or what does recovery entail, said Paul Proctor, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner, speaking during the virtual Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Tuesday. "Because the next thing that you need to think about, which is arguably more important, is: What is the current business impact?"

