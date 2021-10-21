CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Photos: October 2021 Hunter's Moon brightens the night sky

actionnewsjax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: October 2021 Hunter's Moon brightens the night sky People standing...

www.actionnewsjax.com

higherperspectives.com

October 20th Marks Full Hunter's Moon in Aries: Here's How That Impacts Rebellion

This week, a rebellious Full Moon in Aries rises on October 20th. This Moon is known as the Hunter's Moon, and is always the first Moon to follow the Harvest Moon. This energy shift will bring to the forefront certain thoughts of emotions that might make you defensive, causing you to go into either a state of rebellion of self-reflection. Here's how.
ASTRONOMY
People

International Observe the Moon Night Is Oct. 16 (Ahead of the Hunter's Moon Oct. 20): How to Celebrate

International Observe the Moon Night is a worldwide event that occurs when the moon is near the first-quarter phase. It will take place on Oct. 16 this year. The celestial spectacle is "a time to come together with fellow Moon enthusiasts and curious people worldwide," described by NASA. The annual event is scheduled every northern fall, and has occurred in either September or October since 2010. It takes place a few days before the full Hunter's Moon on Oct. 20 this year.
ASTRONOMY
panolian.com

Hunter’s Moon coming Wednesday of next week

Temperatures are going to be hitting 85 degrees for a few days this week, but a strong cold front arrives around Friday. Saturday brings a chance of rain followed by much cooler weather. I expect high temperatures for Saturday and Sunday to only be around the upper 60s and drop...
ASTRONOMY
State
New Jersey State
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Skywatch: Look for the full Hunter's moon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mercury will be easier to spot in the morning sky in the coming days. It actually reaches a milestone at about 7:51 p.m. in the evening on Tuesday. That is when it’ll be at perihelion, or at its closest point to the sun in its orbit. It’ll be roughly 28.5 million miles away from our star.
ASTRONOMY
Democrat-Herald

Hunter's Moon, October's full moon, will hit peak Wednesday

The Full Blood Moon will peak at 10:57 a.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 20, although the moon will appear full from Monday night through Thursday night. Coming on the heels of last month’s Harvest Moon, it’s also known as the Hunter’s Moon. That name was used by some Native Americans to note this month’s full moon arrival post-harvest from the fields at a time when game animals like deer are at their peak of fattening up and humans needed to preserve as much food as possible for the approaching winter.
ASTRONOMY
West Central Tribune

Astro Bob: Read by the light of the Hunter's Moon

More than 7,000 satellites, both active and inactive, orbit the Earth. All are human-made except for one — the moon. It's the sole orb circling our planet that nature intended. While you can marvel at the moon anytime, full moons make especially good occasions. The one coming up on Wednesday, October 20th is named the Hunter's Moon, while the indigenous Anishinaabe of the Great Lakes region call it the Falling Leaves Moon. Both names are fitting.
ASTRONOMY
Times-Herald

State & Union: The Hunter's Moon appears tonight

This month’s full moon — the Hunter’s Moon — will appear in the sky tonight. Coming a lunar month after the Harvest Moon, the Hunter’s Moon name was used by many Native Americans to note the full moon arrival at a time when the harvest was in and it was time to hunt game to prepare for the winter.
ASTRONOMY
Person
Hunter
Odessa American

Hunter’s Moon Walk/Run

The West Texas Gazelles has scheduled a Hunter’s Moon Walk/Run to benefit Pink the Basin at 8 p.m. Thursday at MCH Mission Fitness, 8050 TX-191 Frontage. Admission is $5 and all proceeds go directly to Pink the Basin. Visit tinyurl.com/ytfab63d.
WEST, TX
Fox11online.com

PHOTOS: Full Hunter's Moon on display in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- A clear night and morning provided excellent conditions to see this year's full Hunter's Moon. The Hunter's Moon is the first full moon after the Harvest Moon. According to space.com, the moon reached its peak just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Share your photos of the moon with us...
WISCONSIN STATE
#Night Sky#New York City
27 First News

Why the full moon is called the Full Hunter’s Moon this month

The moon will be full at 10:57 a.m. Oct. 20, 2021. This Full Moon is known as the Full Hunter’s Moon. The names for these full moons come from a variety of previous groups or civilizations and tribes. The idea behind most of them was to associated the full moon with a feature that you would expect at that time of the year.
ASTRONOMY
Riverhead News-Review

Hunter’s Moon graces the Island

The Hunter’s Moon has been illuminating our evenings and nights for the past few days, and was full last night. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says it’s known as the Hunter’s Moon “because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead. Animals are beginning to fatten up ahead of winter, and since the farmers had recently cleaned out their fields under the Harvest Moon, hunters could easily see the deer and other animals that had come out to root through the remaining scraps, as well as the foxes and wolves that had come out to prey on them.”
HUNTER, NY
KTEN.com

Hunter’s Moon: The first full moon of Autumn

(KTEN) -- The Hunter’s Moon rises Wednesday night, marking the first full moon of the fall season in the Northern Hemisphere. The moon has appeared full since Monday night but reached its peak Wednesday at 9:57 a.m. CDT. The Hunter’s moon will remain big and bright through Thursday. The October...
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy
Science
CNBC

This Florida couple sold their house to fund a 'boozy bouquet' start-up — now they have a $75,000 'Shark Tank' deal

Kelly Moynihan held up a bouquet of flowers. "What if I told you I had a margarita in my hand," she said. "Would you believe me?" Believe her. In 2019, Moynihan partnered with her husband Ryan to launch Delray Beach, Florida-based Flasky Flowers, a start-up that makes flower bouquets with built-in flasks. Moynihan, a hairstylist by training, came up with the idea working at weddings: She watched bridal parties scrambling to hold their flowers and find somewhere to stash their drinks.
FLORIDA STATE
cbslocal.com

‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costumes Banned By New York School District Due To Netflix Hit’s ‘Violent Message’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Halloween costumes reflecting the Netflix hit “Squid Game” are popular this year, but they’re not allowed in one New York school district. Three elementary schools near Syracuse are banning “Squid Game” costumes – which mostly consist of jump suits, track suits and masks – at Halloween events, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beach Radio

Two of the BEST Sandwiches in America are Right Here in New Jersey!

Wow, so what would I say is the best sandwich? I guess it would depend on what day you ask me. Some days a ham and cheese sandwich is my favorite and possibly some days I would definitely say chicken salad. Lately I have been on a chicken salad kick. Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, pepper and pepper-jack cheese…that is a fantastic sandwich.
RESTAURANTS

