Lawrence County, AL

Six area teams advance to state tournament

By Caleb Suggs Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago
HUNTSVILLE — Robyn Hutto couldn’t contain her excitement.

The Lawrence County head coach had just watched her Red Devils defeat Alexandria, 3-0, punching their ticket to the state volleyball tournament in what was arguably their best performance of the year.

“Yay! 3-0, 3-0. That’s all I can say,” Hutto exclaimed.

A year ago, a senior-filled Red Devils team fell short of advancing to state. A year later, with two sophomores and two freshmen in their starting lineup, they dominated.

“It just goes to show you how crazy of a sport volleyball is,” Hutto said. “They just played lights out. Our defense was great, we limited unforced errors and we just played our best game of the season. I’m blown away.”

Lawrence County joined five other area teams Wednesday that advanced to the state tournament. Those teams were 6A Athens, 5A Brewer, 5A East Limestone, 3A Danville and 2A Hatton.

Many of those teams also dominated their sets 3-0, including Athens.

“The girls were really focused on the bus ride over here,” said Athens head coach April Marsh. “Last year we got put out in the area tournament, so they came in with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder.”

One team that didn’t win 3-0 was the Danville Hawks, but they still pulled out one of the most impressive wins of the day.

After dropping the first set to Pleasant Valley and trailing early in the second, the Hawks called a timeout. The timeout worked, and they dominated the rest of the way, winning 3-1.

“We told them they had a choice. They could turn it around then and save their season,” said Danville head coach Megan Alrdridge. “I couldn't be more impressed with the determination they showed, but I wasn’t surprised. They’ve come from behind all season.”

Danville has a long history in the state tournament, but this will be the first time the Hawks will play there under Aldridge.

“I’m super, ridiculously excited,” Aldridge said.

The day wasn’t a happy one for all area teams. Falkville, Athens Bible, Elkmont, Ardmore and Hartselle all saw their seasons end. Hartselle was last year’s 6A runner up, but this year fell to Homewood in the regional semifinals, 3-0.

“We just didn’t have an answer for number two outside at all,” said Hartselle head coach Tanya Lybarger. “They moved the ball well, we couldn’t block her and we couldn’t get in the right positions on defense. We had some moments, but we couldn't be consistent. Our whole game was just off.”

The six teams that advanced to the state tournament will return to Huntsville today to decide the winners of the tournament. Four other area teams from Classes 1A and 4A will also be in action.

