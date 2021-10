Seekonk, MA – Is your fancy manual digital camera or DSLR gathering dust while you rely on your phone for pictures? Dust off those cameras and come learn how to use them at the Seekonk Library in the Adults Digital Photography series on Wednesdays, November 3 and 10 at 6 PM! In this two-part series you will be introduced to the Exposure Triangle, the three ways cameras capture light, as well as some basic editing techniques. By the end of series, you will feel more confident and be excited to leave your phone in your pocket and bring your camera out instead, just in time for holiday gatherings and photo gifts! Space is limited; pre-registration with a SAILS library card is required. Register in the Events Calendar at www.seekonkpl.org/events.

