Inner retinal fenestration for paediatric optic disc pit maculopathy: a case series
By Sui Chien Wong
5 days ago
To evaluate the efficacy of inner retinal fenestration as a surgical technique for the treatment of optic disc pit maculopathy (ODPM) in the paediatric population. This is a retrospective, interventional case series of paediatric patients with ODPM treated at two tertiary hospitals in London by a single surgeon (SCW). All patients...
Clinical and Academic Department of Ophthalmology, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, London, UK. UCL-GOS Institute for Child Health, University College London, London, UK. College of Optometry, State...
Insulin resistance and muscle weakness are risk factors for silent lacunar infarcts (SLI), but it is unclear whether they are still independent risk factors when adjusted for each other. In addition, the effect of their combination on SLI is completely unknown. We evaluated SLI, insulin sensitivity, and knee extensor muscle strength by magnetic resonance imaging, PREDIM, and dynamometer, respectively, in 1531 elderly people aged 65"“84Â years living in an urban area of Tokyo. Among the study subjects, 251 (16.4%) had SLI. Impaired insulin sensitivity (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.53 [95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94"“2.48], Low; 1.86 [1.02"“3.39], p for trend 0.047) and reduced muscle strength (High; 1.00 [reference], Medium; 1.40 [0.98"“2.02], Low; 1.49 [1.04"“2.15], p for trend 0.037) were independently associated with increased risk for SLI in the fully adjusted model. In terms of combined, subjects classified as having the lowest insulin sensitivity and lowest strength were 4.33 times (95% CI 1.64"“11.45) more likely to have a SLI than those classified as having the highest insulin sensitivity and highest strength. Impaired insulin sensitivity and reduced muscle strength were independently associated with higher risk of SLI in elderly subjects, and their combination synergistically increased this risk.
Photonic integrated circuits (PIC) provide promising functionalities to significantly reduce the size and costs of optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems. This paper presents an imaging platform operating at a center wavelength of 830Â nm for ophthalmic application using PIC-based swept source OCT. An on-chip Mach"“Zehnder interferometer (MZI) configuration, which comprises an input power splitter, polarization beam splitters in the sample and the reference arm, and a 50/50 coupler for signal interference represents the core element of the system with a footprint of only \((12 \times 5)\;{\text {mm}}^2\). The system achieves 94Â dB imaging sensitivity with 750Â \(\upmu \)W on the sample, 50Â kHz imaging speed and 5.5Â \(\upmu \)m axial resolution (in soft tissue). With this setup, in vivo human retinal imaging of healthy subjects was performed producing B-scans, three-dimensional renderings as well as OCT angiography. These promising results are significant prerequisites for further integration of optical and electronic building blocks on a single swept source-OCT PIC.
The aim of this study was to compare the accuracy of stereotactic CT-guided navigation and ultrasound guided navigation for placing electrodes in Irreversible electroporation in a liver phantom. A liver phantom with multiple tumours was usedÂ and interventionists placed four IRE electrodes around each tumour guided either by stereotactic CT-guided navigation or ultrasound. The goal was to place them in a perfect 20"‰Ã—"‰20Â mm square with parallel electrodes. After each treatment, a CT-scan was performed. The accuracy in pairwise electrode distance, pairwise parallelism and time per tumour was analysed. Eight interventionists placed four electrodes around 55 tumours, 25 with ultrasound and 30 with stereotactic CT-guided navigation. 330 electrode pairs were analysed, 150 with ultrasound and 180 with stereotactic CT-navigation. The absolute median deviation from the optimal distance was 1.3Â mm (range 0.0 to 11.3Â mm) in the stereotactic CT-navigation group versus 7.1Â mm (range 0.3 to 18.1Â mm) in the Ultrasound group (p"‰<"‰0.001). The mean angle between electrodes in each pair was 2.7 degrees (95% CI 2.4 to 3.1 degrees) in the stereotactic CT-navigation group and 5.5 degrees (95% CI 5.0 to 6.1 degrees) in the Ultrasound group (p"‰<"‰0.001). The mean time for placing the electrodes was 15:11Â min (95% CI 13:05 to 17:18Â min) in the stereotactic CT-navigation group and 6:40Â min (95% CI 5:28 to 7:52Â min) in the Ultrasound group. The use of stereotactic CT-navigation in placing IRE-electrodes in a liver phantom is more accurate, but more time consuming, compared to ultrasound guidance.
One-carbon metabolism (1C metabolism) is of paramount importance for cell metabolism and mammalian development. It is involved in the synthesis or modification of a wide variety of compounds such as proteins, lipids, purines, nucleic acids and neurotransmitters. We describe here the evolution of expression of genes related to 1C metabolism during liver and brain ontogeny in mouse. The level of expression of 30 genes involved in 1C metabolism was quantified by RT-qPCR in liver and brain tissues of OF1 mice at E9, E11, E13, E15, E17, P0, P3, P5, P10, P15 developmental stages and in adults. In the liver, hierarchical clustering of the gene expression patterns revealed five distinct clades of genes with a first bifurcating hierarchy distinguishing two main developmental stages before and after E15. In the brain most of the 1C metabolism genes are expressed but at a lower levels. The gene expression of enzymes involved in 1C metabolism show dramatic changes during development that are tissue specific. mRNA expression patterns of all major genes involved in 1C metabolism in liver and brain provide clues about the methylation demand and methylation pathways during embryonic development.
Rotational deformities following intramedullary (IM) nailing of tibia has a reported incidence of as high as 20%. Common techniques to measure deformities following IM nailing of tibia are either based on clinical assessment, plain X-rays or Computed Tomography (CT) comparing the treated leg with the uninjured contralateral side. All these techniques are based on examiners manual calculation inherently subject to bias. Following our previous rigorous motion analysis and symmetry studies on hemi pelvises, femurs and orthopaedic implants, we aimed to introduce a novel fully digital technique to measure rotational deformities in the lower legs. Following formal institutional approval from the Imperial College, CT images of 10 pairs of human lower legs were retrieved. Images were anonymized and uploaded to a research server. Three dimensional CT images of the lower legs were bilaterally reconstructed. CT-based motion analysis (CTMA) was used and the mirrored images of the left side were merged with the right side proximally as stationary and distally as moving objects. Discrepancies in translation and rotation were automatically calculated. Our study population had a mean age of 54"‰Â±"‰20Â years. There were six males and four females. We observed a greater variation in translation (mm) of Centre of Mass (COM) in sagittal plane (95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰2.959"“.292) which was also presented as rotational difference alongside the antero-posterior direction or Y axis (95% CI .370"“1.035). In other word the right lower legs in our study were more likely to be in varus compared to the left side. However, there were no statistically significant differences in coronal or axial planes. Using our proposed fully digital technique we found that lower legs of the human adults were symmetrical in axial and coronal plane. We found sagittal plane differences which need further addressing in future using bigger sample size. Our novel recommended technique is fully digital and commercially available. This new technique can be useful in clinical practice addressing rotational deformities following orthopaedic surgical intervention. This new technique can substitute the previously introduced techniques.
AA amyloidosis can be transmitted experimentally in several mammalian and avian species as well as spontaneously between captive animals, even by oral intake of amyloid seeds. Amyloid seeding can cross species boundaries, and fibrils of one kind of amyloid protein may also seed other types. Here we show that meat from Swedish and Italian cattle for consumption by humans often contains AA amyloid and that bovine AA fibrils efficiently cross-seed human amyloid Î² peptide, associated with Alzheimer's disease.
In osteoarthritis (OA), articular chondrocytes display phenotypic and functional changes associated with epigenomic alterations. These changes contribute to the disease progression, which is characterized by dysregulated reparative processes and abnormal extracellular matrix remodeling leading to cartilage degradation. Recent studies using a murine model of posttraumatic OA highlighted the contribution of changes in DNA hydroxymethylation (5hmC) to OA progression. Here, we integrated transcriptomic and epigenomic analyses in cartilage after induction of OA to show that the structural progression of OA is accompanied by early transcriptomic and pronounced DNA methylation (5mC) changes in chondrocytes. These changes accumulate over time and are associated with recapitulation of developmental processes, including cartilage development, chondrocyte hypertrophy, and ossification. Our integrative analyses also uncovered that Lrrc15 is differentially methylated and expressed in OA cartilage, and that it may contribute to the functional and phenotypic alterations of chondrocytes, likely coordinating stress responses and dysregulated extracellular matrix remodeling.
This study investigated pre-COVID-19 admission dependency, discharge assistive equipment, discharge medical follow-up recommendation, and functional status at hospital discharge of non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors, stratified by those with (N"‰="‰155) and without (N"‰="‰162) in-hospital rehabilitation. "Mental Status", intensive-care-unit (ICU) Mobility, and modified Barthel Index scores were assessed at hospital discharge. Relative to the non-rehabilitation patients, rehabilitation patients were older, had more comorbidities, worse pre-admission dependency, were discharged with more assistive equipment and supplemental oxygen, spent more days in the hospital, and had more hospital-acquired acute kidney injury, acute respiratory failure, and more follow-up referrals (p"‰<"‰0.05 for all). Cardiology, vascular medicine, urology, and endocrinology were amongst the top referrals. Functional scores of many non-critically ill COVID-19 survivors were abnormal at discharge (p"‰<"‰0.05) and were associated with pre-admission dependency (p"‰<"‰0.05). Some functional scores were negatively correlated with age, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic kidney disease, psychiatric disease, anemia, and neurological disorders (p"‰<"‰0.05). In-hospital rehabilitation providing restorative therapies and assisting discharge planning were challenging in COVID-19 circumstances. Knowledge of the functional status, discharge assistive equipment, and follow-up medical recommendations at discharge could enable appropriate and timely post-discharge care. Follow-up studies of COVID-19 survivors are warranted as many will likely have significant post-acute COVID-19 sequela.
No study has assessed the association between no health checkup and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). This retrospective cohort study, including 69,147 adults aged"‰â‰¥"‰40Â years in Japan who were insured by the National Health Insurance and the Late-Stage Medical Care System for the Elderly, assessed the associations of kidney tests at medical facilities and health checkups with incident ESKD. The main exposure was the histories of kidney tests using dipstick urinalysis and/or serum creatinine measurement at medical facilities and checkups in the past year: "checkups," "no kidney test (without checkup)," and "kidney tests (without checkup)" groups. During the median observational period of 5.0Â years, ESKD was observed in 246 (0.8%) men and 124 (0.3%) women. The "no kidney test" group was associated with ESKD in men (adjusted subhazard ratio of "no kidney test" vs. "checkups": 1.66 [95% confidence interval, 1.04"“2.65], but not in women. Age-specific subgroup analyses identified the "no kidney test" group as a high-risk population of ESKD in elderly men (1.30 [0.70"“2.41] and 2.72 [1.39"“5.33] in men aged 40"“74 and"‰â‰¥"‰75Â years, respectively). Elderly men with no kidney test at medical facilities and no health checkup were at higher risk of ESKD.
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 371 (2021) Cite this article. Evidence shows the NSP1's crucial roles of the Î²-coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in promoting cellular mRNA degradation, inhibiting host cell translation, innate immunity, and inducing inflammatory cytokine storm in the pathogenesis of COVID-19.1,2 More interestingly, NSP1 deletion in infectious clones prevents virus infection.3 However, little is known how NSP1 interacts with host factors to disrupt the host's innate immunity for facilitating virus infection and reproduction. As a (+) ssRNA virus, SARS-CoV-2 completes its life cycle in the cytosol; viral RNA processing is the key for controlling and regulating the virus reproduction and pathogenesis. The ribonucleoproteins hnRNPs are the main factors responsible for RNA processing, including RNA splicing, maturation, decay, and translation, and even innate immunity in some cases.
We evaluated the relationship between maternal cholesterol levels and its biologically active precursors and metabolites in the first trimester and subsequent risk for small-for-gestational-age birthweight (SGA). This is a secondary analysis of a prospective cohort study which enrolled healthy singleton pregnancies (n"‰="‰1337). Maternal fasting blood was taken in the first trimester and followed up till delivery. The lipid parameters were compared between women who delivered SGA neonates (SGA-group, birthweight"‰<"‰10th percentile, n"‰="‰107) and women who did not (non-SGA-group, n"‰="‰1230). In addition, metabolic signatures of cholesterol were evaluated in a subset consisting of propensity-score matched SGA (n"‰="‰56) and control group (n"‰="‰56). Among lipid parameters, maternal high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) levels were significantly lower in SGA-group than in non-SGA-group (p"‰="‰0.022). The risk for SGA was negatively correlated with maternal serum HDL-C quartiles (p"‰="‰0.003), and this association remained significant after adjustment for confounding variables. In metabolic signatures of cholesterol, the cholesterol/lathosterol ratio in SGA-group was significantly higher than non-SGA-group [(2.7 (1.6"“3.7) vs. 2.1 (1.5"“2.9), respectively; p"‰="‰0.034)], suggesting increased endogenous cholesterol biosynthesis. We demonstrated that dyslipidemia and increased cholesterol biosynthesis led to delivery of SGA neonates even in early pregnancy.
Endoscopy is widely used to detect and diagnose precancerous lesions and gastric cancer (GC). The probe-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (pCLE) is an endoscopic technique suitable for subcellular resolution and for microvasculature analyses. The aim of this study was to use pCLE to identify specific vascular patterns in high-risk and early stage GC. Mucosal architecture, vessel tortuosity, enlargements and leakage were assessed in patients with autoimmune gastritis and early gastric cancer (EGC). We were able to stratify gastritis patients by identifying distinct vascular profiles: gastritis was usually associated with increased vascularization characterized by a high number of tortuous vessels, which were also found in atrophic autoimmune disease. Leaky and tortuous vessels, distributed in a spatially irregular network, characterized the atrophic metaplastic mucosa. The mucosal vasculature of EGC patients displayed tortuous vessels, but unlike what detected in atrophic gastritis, they appeared patchy, as is in neoplastic gastric tissue. Very importantly, we detected vascular changes even in areas without lesions, supporting the contention that vascular alterations may provide a favorable microenvironment for carcinogenesis. This report confirms that pCLE is a valid endoscopic approach to improve the definition of patients with malignant lesions or at increased risk for GC by assessing vascular changes.
The Alfred Hospital and Monash University, Melbourne, VIC, Australia. Andrew H. Wei. National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Medical...
(Quasi-)one-dimensional systems exhibit various fascinating properties such as Luttinger liquid behavior, Peierls transition, novel topological phases, and the accommodation of unique quasiparticles (e.g., spinon, holon, and soliton, etc.). Here we study molybdenum blue bronze A0.3MoO3 (A"‰="‰K, Rb), a canonical quasi-one-dimensional charge-density-wave material, using laser-based angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy. Our experiment suggests that the normal phase of A0.3MoO3 is a prototypical Luttinger liquid, from which the charge-density-wave emerges with decreasing temperature. Prominently, we observe strong renormalizations of band dispersions, which are recognized as the spectral function of Holstein polaron derived from band-selective electron-phonon coupling in the system. We argue that the strong electron-phonon coupling plays an important role in electronic properties and the charge-density-wave transition in blue bronzes. Our results not only reconcile the long-standing heavy debates on the electronic properties of blue bronzes but also provide a rare platform to study interesting excitations in Luttinger liquid materials.
In this paper, using the quantum multistream model, we develop a method to study the electronic band structure of plasmonic excitations in streaming electron gas with arbitrary degree of degeneracy. The multifluid quantum hydrodynamic model is used to obtain N-coupled pseudoforce differential equation system from which the energy band structure of plasmonic excitations is calculated. It is shown that inevitable appearance of energy bands separated by gaps can be due to discrete velocity filaments and their electrostatic mode coupling in the electron gas. Current model also provides an alternative description of collisionless damping and phase mixing, i.e., collective scattering phenomenon within the energy band gaps due to mode coupling between wave-like and particle-like oscillations. The quantum multistream model is further generalized to include virtual streams which is used to calculate the electronic band structure of one-dimensional plasmonic crystals. It is remarked that, unlike the empty lattice approximation in free electron model, energy band gaps exist in plasmon excitations due to the collective electrostatic interactions between electrons. It is also shown that the plasmonic band gap size at first Brillouin zone boundary maximizes at the reciprocal lattice vector, G, close to metallic densities. Furthermore, the electron-lattice binding and electron-phonon coupling strength effects on the electronic band structure are discussed. It is remarked that inevitable formation of energy band structure is a general characteristics of various electromagnetically and gravitationally coupled quantum multistream systems.
Synthesis technology for sulfide-based solid electrolytes based on liquid-phase processing has attracted significant interest in relation to achieving the optimal design for all-solid-state batteries. Herein, guidelines to solvent selection for the liquid-phase synthesis of superionic conductor Li7P3S11 are described through systematic examination. 70Li2S"“30P2S5 system, a source of Li7P3S11, is treated via a wet chemical reaction using eight organic solvents with different physical and chemical properties (i.e., dielectric constant, molecule structure, and boiling point). We reveal that the solvent's polarity, characterized by the dielectric constant, plays an important role in the formation of crystalline Li7P3S11 via wet chemical reaction. In addition, acetonitrile (ACN) solvent with a high dielectric constant was found to lead to high-purity crystalline Li7P3S11 and intrinsically high ionic conductivity. Further, solvents with a high boiling point and ring structures that cause steric hindrance were found to be unfavorable for the wet chemical synthesis of Li7P3S11 solid electrolyte. Overall, we demonstrate that ACN solvent is the most suitable for the liquid-phase synthesis of a crystalline Li7P3S11 solid electrolyte with high purity based on its dielectric constant, molecular structure, and boiling point.
The topology of polymers affects their characteristic features, i.e., their microscopic structure and macroscopic properties. However, the topology of a polymer is usually fixed during the construction of the polymer chain and cannot be transformed after its determination during the synthesis. In this study, topology-transformable block copolymers that are connected via rotaxane linkages are introduced. We will present systems in which the topology transformation of block copolymers changes their 1) microphase-separated structures and 2) macroscopic mechanical properties. The combination of a rotaxane structure at the junction point and block copolymers that spontaneously form microphase-separated structures in the bulk provides access to systems that cannot be attained using conventional covalent bonds.
The capability of Pleistocene hominins to successfully adapt to different types of tropical forested environments has long been debated. In order to investigate environmental changes in Southeast Asia during a critical period for the turnover of hominin species, we analysed palaeoenvironmental proxies from five late Middle to Late Pleistocene faunas. Human teeth discoveries have been reported at Duoi U'Oi, Vietnam (70"“60Â ka) and Nam Lot, Laos (86"“72Â ka). However, the use of palaeoproteomics allowed us to discard the latter, and, to date, no human remains older than"‰~"‰70Â ka are documented in the area. Our findings indicate that tropical rainforests were highly sensitive to climatic changes over that period, with significant fluctuations of the canopy forests. Locally, large-bodied faunas were resilient to these fluctuations until the cooling period of the Marine Isotope Stage 4 (MIS 4; 74"“59Â ka) that transformed the overall biotope. Then, under strong selective pressures, populations with new phenotypic characteristics emerged while some other species disappeared. We argue that this climate-driven shift offered new foraging opportunities for hominins in a novel rainforest environment and was most likely a key factor in the settlement and dispersal of our species during MIS 4 in SE Asia.
The sarcomere protein titin is a major determinant of cardiomyocyte stiffness and ventricular distensibility. The constant mechanical stress on titin requires well-controlled protein quality control, the exact mechanisms of which have not yet been fully elucidated. Here, we analyzed E3-ligases potentially responsible for cardiac titin ubiquitination and specifically studied the involvement of the autophagosomal system in titin degradation. Pharmacological inhibition of autophagy and the proteasome in cultured primary rat cardiomyocytes significantly elevated titin ubiquitination and increased titin degradation. Using in-vitro pull down assays we identified binding of E3-ligases MuRF1-3, CHIP and Fbx32 to several titin domains. Immunofluorescence analysis showed sarcomeric localization of the E3-ligases. siRNA-mediated knock-down of the E3-ligases MuRF-1, -3 and a combination of CHIP/Fbx32 significantly reduced autophagy-related titin ubiquitination, whereas knock-down of MuRF-2 and -3 reduced proteasome-related titin ubiquitination. We demonstrated that the proteasomal and the autophagosomal-lysosomal system participate in degradation of the titin filament. We found that ubiquitination and degradation of titin are partially regulated by E3-ligases of the MuRF family. We further identified CHIP and Fbx32 as E3-ligases involved in titin ubiquitination.
