Thousands of books, DVDs, puzzles and more will fill up the Hampton Inn in Scottsbluff this weekend for the annual Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library book sale. Books and similar materials have been piling up at a storage unit over the past two years, library assistant Ethan Nelson said. Since the book sale didn’t take place last year, the selection of items — from weeded-out books from the library to unwanted newer books that were donated — is larger than ever before.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO