CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Rest interrupted? Keep seeking solitude with the Father

metropolisplanet.com
 5 days ago

“And he said to them, ‘Come away by yourselves to a desolate place and rest a while.’ For many were coming and going, and they had no leisure even to eat.” — Mark 6:31. Hearing these words of Jesus is a deep, calming breathe. Does it bring a hush...

www.metropolisplanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Daily Beast

Human Sacrifice Is the Gruesome End to This Cult’s Creepy History

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA—The 144 men, women and children summoned to church, robed in white, found themselves witnessing a macabre ritual of sacrificial death and facing the long arms of police and military personnel. The hellish nightmare played out in the Jamaican city of Montego Bay on the night of Sunday,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Belief.Net

6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
John
Sidney Sun Telegraph

The Mark of the Beast

“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?

Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
RELIGION
The Atlantic

The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable

This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Messiah
JSTOR Daily

Where Demons Come From

Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

7 Bible Verses to Remember When You Are Overwhelmed by the News

The news can be a little overpowering to watch, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing about thousands of people dying every day could rattle anyone. Couple this with international events, national violence, and local violence, and you may feel like it's hard to catch your breath. There could also be times where you feel like you can't escape the news since it's on 24/7. These are the times that we should cling to God and our faith. The Bible says that we must be calm in times of trouble. There may be a lot going on in the world, but God is still in control. He has a plan, and we have to trust Him. Here are a few Bible verses to which you can go back whenever you're overwhelmed by the news.
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Can we believe anything into existence and be our own gods?

Q: I’m a high school senior. One of my teachers says that we can believe anything into existence and in a sense be our own gods. I know this isn’t true but I don’t quite know how to debate the claim. – F.F. A: It is impossible to believe anything...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
metropolisplanet.com

Blessing 'recognizes the importance of pets in people’s lives'

Pastor David Deem never knows what to expect when Lutheran Church of the Cross hosts its Blessing of the Pets. This year, there was a tortoise named Tuffy. But one thing he does know, those pets, no matter the type, hold a special place in their owners’ hearts. Lutheran Church...
ANIMALS
Hillsboro News-Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign

The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Sufi religious order finally able to gather again

Followers of a Sufi religious order convened on a Moroccan village near the city of Nador for the birthday of the Prophet Muhammud in the first such gathering since the pandemic. A few hundred faithful, known as Fuqaras, from France Tunisia Ivory Coast and other countries, met for the weeklong Islamic holiday celebration. The order, the Karkariya, follows a mystical form of Islam recognizable by its unique dress code: A modest yet colorful patchwork robe. In the rituals, they surrounded their order’s leader and founder, Sheikh Mohamed Fawzi al Karkari, kissing his hand and pledging religious allegiance...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy