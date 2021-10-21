CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Francesco Facchinetti Files Assault Charges Against Conor McGregor

By Clyde Aidoo
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian DJ Francesco Facchinetti has filed assault charges against Conor McGregor following an alleged altercation between the two at a hotel party. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is accused of having struck Francesco Facchinetti without provocation over the weekend. At the time, the DJ stated that he intended to sue...

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
pensacolavoice.com

Conor McGregor Net Worth 2021 Guide

Conor “Notorious” Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter’s life, career, and net worth.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Dustin Poirier Labels Conor McGregor As The Hardest Puncher He Ever Faced

Despite the bad blood between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, “The Diamond” didn’t seem to hold back on the truth. In an interview with Valuetainment’s Patrick Bet-Davit, Poirier (28-6) said that McGregor was the best puncher he ever faced. “Conor McGregor, no doubt about it. [You’d put Conor McGregor at...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francesco Facchinetti
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Fox News

Italian DJ accuses Conor McGregor of rearranging face

Conor McGregor packs a mean punch inside the ring, but apparently, that’s not the only place. As relayed by The Spun, the UFC star has recently been accused of breaking the nose of Italian television personality and disc jockey Francesco Facchinetti while in Rome. McGregor was actually in Italy for his son’s baptism when he apparently decided to give Facchinetti an extreme makeover.
UFC
Outsider.com

Conor McGregor Allegedly Attacks Man in Italy

The last time we saw Conor McGregor in the ring it was for the UFC 264 Lightweight fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor was defeated during the fight. He fractured his tibia and fibula, which would result in a first-round stoppage loss to Poirier. That means “The Notorious” likely won’t be in the ring anytime soon as he heals and gains back his strength.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conor McGregor facing charges after allegedly punching Italian DJ in Rome

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti has formally pressed charges against Conor McGregor following an alleged attack in Rome this past Saturday. According to a report by CNN, Facchinetti and his lawyer formally filed the charges Tuesday and commented they did so “because the world needs to know the fact that he is dangerous” in reference to McGregor. The Carabinieri police in Mariano Comasco, Como, Italy confirmed the charges had been filed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Pub#Rome#Italian#Ufc#Dj#Cnn#Cctv#Mma News
firstsportz.com

5 times when Conor McGregor had a fight outside the octagon

UFC’s biggest superstar Conor McGregor has lived up to his name “The Notorious One” on several occasions. McGregor has managed to be on the wrong side of the law time and time again. In recent times, the number of times McGregor has made the headlines for doing something violent outside the octagon is countless.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Dustin Poirier snubs Conor McGregor in his MMA Mount Rushmore

Top UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is not convinced his ultimate nemesis Conor McGregor is one of the greatest fighters of all time. After more than a decade of being a professional MMA fighter, UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier is certain about who the greatest fighters in the sport are in his eyes.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

‘Unstable’ and ‘violent’ Conor McGregor accused of punching, breaking nose of Italian DJ

MMA’s most notorious star is once again making headlines, this time for allegedly punching an Italian DJ, causing a broken nose. Francesco Facchinetti and his wife posted to their social media that they were hanging out with McGregor and his fiancee, when Conor allegedly attacked the famous Italian DJ for no reason, punching him without provocation at around 2:30 am.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Mocks Dagestan Culture, Quarrels With Khabib’s Manager

Conor McGregor is back on the offensive on Twitterland, taking aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dagestani culture. Since 2016, there has been no love lost between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. At one time, the tension between the two was mostly competitive in nature, but that would all change ahead of their UFC 229 bout two years later.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mmanews.com

Bisping: Conor McGregor Is Turning Into A Bully & No One Likes A Bully

Michael Bisping thinks Conor McGregor is trending in the wrong direction and is in need of some swift intervention. Over the weekend, it was reported that Conor McGregor allegedly assaulted Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti. Both Facchinetti and his wife gave their account of what took place, stating that McGregor sucker-punched the artist without provocation.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Tony Ferguson Calls Out Conor McGregor For ‘Unfinished Business’

Tony Ferguson wants to finish his business with Conor McGregor. On Thursday, the former UFC interim lightweight champion tweeted a picture of himself and McGregor with this particular caption:. “Unfinished🥷Business”⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # DJSpinThatShit 🎶# TheItalianJob. The picture of McGregor is notably what the Irishman posted along with a caption...
UFC
chatsports.com

Italian DJ presses charges on Conor McGregor: The world needs to know he’s dangerous

Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti has officially pressed charges on UFC superstar Conor McGregor. This stems from the recent incident involving the two parties where McGregor allegedly punched Facchinetti while they were hanging out at a hotel in Rome on Saturday. Facchinetti, who claimed to have suffered a broken nose and...
UFC
HuffingtonPost

Conor McGregor Mourns Death Of Dog Hugo With Bittersweet Photos

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor was hit hard by the death of his dog, Hugo. “So heart broken to say my dog Hugo has passed away. He was with me all the way, my closest companion,” McGregor wrote on Instagram Wednesday below a photo of him and his beloved pooch sharing a bed. He also included several other photos of Hugo in the gallery.
PETS
The Independent

Conor McGregor dared to ‘sucker punch’ Khabib after alleged DJ assault

Henry Cejudo has dared Conor McGregor to punch Khabib Nurmagomedov after allegedly hitting an Italian DJ while visiting Rome.The DJ, Francesco Facchinetti, made the accusation on Instagram and said the assault was unprovoked. McGregor is yet to comment.UFC president Dana White says he doesn’t know enough about the situation to say anything on it and that sparked Dominance MMA’s Cejudo to make statements.“I’m not to say Conor McGregor loves the fact that he can push the envelope but Dana’s not gonna do nothing,” Cejudo said on The Triple C & Schmo Show. “That’s the cash cow. He knows the golden...
UFC
wtxl.com

Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor launched unprovoked attack

An Italian DJ is pressing charges against Conor McGregor, according to multiple news outlets. Francesco Facchinetti claims the MMA fighter punched him in the face at a hotel in Rome on Saturday, according to CNN. Facchinetti said the unprovoked attack happened as a night of partying was ending. "He is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mmanews.com

‘Heroic Psychopath’ Conor McGregor Mocked In SNL Skit

The missteps of Conor McGregor have landed him a special kind of shout out on Saturday Night Live. It is no secret that, while he is the biggest star MMA has ever known, McGregor has also been a figure of controversy in recent months. This has ranged from a variety of different bizarre incidents, with the most recent ones being an altercation with Machine Gun Kelly, and an alleged assault on an Italian DJ.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

[ARCHIVES] McGregor Breaks Down Khabib Loss Round By Round

Two years ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor took part in the most successful UFC event of all time, UFC 229. The build-up was contentious, and the outcome was decisive. Here is a story of how Conor McGregor reacted to his loss to Khabib two weeks later. The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News archives.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy