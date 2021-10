NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Heaven’s Pets at Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery invites the Greater New Orleans pet community to join a special anniversary celebration recognizing 15 years of providing total pet death care, cremation, bereavement and memorialization services to anyone who has lost a pet. The event will celebrate and honor our beloved pets – both past and present. Festivities will include Heaven’s Pets 10th annual Blessing of the Pets, followed by a pet second line through Metairie Cemetery led by Red Wolf Brass Band. Nola Snow Snoballs and other treats will be available for humans and furry friends alike, while pet rescue groups will be on-site with information and adoptions. The event is free and open to the public.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO