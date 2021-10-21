CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolid earnings from health care companies helped send stocks higher on Wall Street Wednesday...

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
Will FANG Stocks Take A Bite Out Of The Stock Market?

The stock market survived another week of earnings though most of the averages closed lower on Friday. Comments from Fed Chair Powell on Friday indicated that elevated inflation is “likely to last longer than previously expected”. It was the third week in a row of solid gains for both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials which set both intra-day and closing record highs. This action confirmed last week’s view that the correction was over.
Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
7 Stocks to Buy on Any Stock Market Dips

I love stock market corrections. Of course, I know a lot of people will say that, then panic when we get a run-of-the-mill 5% to 10% dip in the indices. But the truth of the matter is, these corrections highlight the top stocks to buy. I have laid out my...
7 Stocks That Could Weather the Stock Market Correction

The market has seen a pullback from the highs. What too many investors forget is just how healthy a stock market correction can be. Not only does it evaporate some of the froth that can develop, but it provides great buying opportunities in tons of sectors and individual names. The...
Meme Stocks: What Do they Mean for The Stock Market?

A meme stock is a stock that has seen a sudden increase in volume because of every other reason except the company’s performance. GameStop is a textbook example of a company whose stocks were destined to go down. Experts attribute this spike in popularity to a number of factors, such as the pandemic and the proliferation of zero-commission stock market software. In the first half of 2021 alone, more than 10 million trading accounts have been created. Industry giants now consider social media sentiment tracking as an essential part of the business.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If the Stock Market Crashes

Brookfield Renewable is poised for long-term growth with increased demand for renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties has lots of opportunities to expand in the regulated cannabis market. Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King with a rock-solid presence in the global healthcare sector. Most stocks sink when the stock market...
Gold stocks bouncing hard

The battered gold stocks are bouncing hard, blasting higher over the past couple weeks! That’s despite the Fed still looking to soon start slowing the pace of its epic money printing. Fed-tightening fears had weighted heavily on the precious-metals realm since June. Gold stocks’ sharp rally confirms they have started mean reverting much higher after withering capitulation selling, portending massive gains coming.
INPX Stock: Why It Increased

The stock price of Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) increased over 3.5% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) increased over 3.5% yesterday. Investors are responding positively to Indoor Intelligence company Inpixon announcing it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office allowing its patent application for certain geolocation and state-reporting methods and techniques for weapon tracking and reporting utilizing GPS, cellular, sound, and vibration.
