In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, fans got some exciting news this past week, as the team was able to re-sign defenceman Charlie McAvoy to a lengthy contract extension. In some very sad news, former Bruins defenceman Leo Boivin passed away this weekend at the age of 90. Another Bruins alumni who passed away recently was Jimmy Hayes, and on Monday, his family released the cause of his tragic and shocking death. To round things out, Bruce Cassidy had a self-deprecating joke when discussing the reception he got from his home crowd on Saturday night.

